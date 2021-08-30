Children’s Health Defense Launches Five New Chapters

Washington, DC, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-profit advocacy organization Children’s Health Defense (CHD) announced today the launch of its newest chapters: CHD Oregon, CHD Arizona, CHD Ohio, CHD Florida, and CHD Canada. Like CHD’s other chapters, these groups will provide a powerful, unified voice for advocates to enhance the collective ability to strengthen support of key issues, disseminate vitally needed information at a local level, and improve relevant policy within their respective states.

"As the world sits at the juncture of unprecedented events impacting the future of humanity, we at CHD Arizona are thankful for the opportunity to assist the organization in carrying out its crucial work in safeguarding the health and well-being of current and future generations," stated Sally Nicholson, President of CHD Arizona.

These five new chapters join CHD-California, CHD-Illinois, CHD-Hawaii, CHD-New York and CHD-Europe Chapters in helping CHD National further its important mission. In turn, CHD National will assist its chapters in taking action on the important issues facing their individual states and countries.

"We are comprised of parents and experts in diverse fields who are dedicated to the well-being of Ohio families,” said Nadera Lopez-Garrity, President of CHD Ohio. “We wholeheartedly believe that we are all intrinsically connected and equally impacted by attempts to take away our freedom to make healthcare and other critical decisions for ourselves and our families. Teaming up with others who want to preserve democracy will maximize our ability to do just that.”

"As a mother I’m fiercely bound to protect children,” said Mo Van Hoek, who heads up the chapter in Florida. “We are in an unprecedented time where our actions will have lasting impact for generations to come. Our children’s future is hanging in the balance."

According to CHD Chapter Coordinator Karen McDonough, “Our chapters provide much needed information, advocacy, and camaraderie during these trying times. With the mainstream media's corporate conflicts creating distrust amongst citizens worldwide, more are relying on CHD for trustworthy and factual insights.”

Children’s Health Defense is devoted to the health of people and our planet. The mission of the organization is to end the childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm.

If you are interested in starting a CHD chapter in your state or country, please contact Karen McDonough.

CONTACT: Rita Shreffler Children's Health Defense 202-599-1461 rita.shreffler@childrenshealthdefense.org



