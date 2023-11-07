Is Children’s Place (PLCE) Trading at Attractive Valuation?

Choice Equities Capital Management, a hedge fund manager, released its third-quarter 2023 investor letter recently. You can view it here. In the third quarter, the fund generated -14.6% on a net basis which brought the year-to-date net performance to -6.2%. This compares to Russell 2000’s -5.1% loss for the quarter and +2.5% gain year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

Choice Equities highlighted stocks like The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is a children’s specialty apparel retailer. On November 6, 2023, The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) stock closed at $26.13 per share. One-month return of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was 4.10%, and its shares lost 27.76% of their value over the last 52 weeks. The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has a market capitalization of $326.074 million.

Choice Equities made the following comment about The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"Other core holdings continue to trade at attractive valuations. The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) looks set to generate nearly half its market cap in cash this year and is trading at a mid-20s free cash flow yield on sustainable cash flow levels."

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 19 hedge fund portfolios held The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) at the end of second quarter which was 20 in the previous quarter.

