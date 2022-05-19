U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

The Children’s Place Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Children's Place, Inc.
·15 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PLCE
The Children's Place, Inc.
The Children's Place, Inc.

 Reports Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.43 versus $3.01 in Q1 2021 and $0.28 in Q1 2019

Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS of $1.05 versus $3.25 in Q1 2021 and $0.36 in Q1 2019

SECAUCUS, N.J., May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Children’s Place, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLCE), the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022.

Jane Elfers, President and Chief Executive Officer announced, “Our Q1 results were negatively impacted by several factors, the largest being lapping the unprecedented stimulus released into the economy in March of 2021. March sales this year were extremely challenging with sales down approximately 35% versus March 2021.  We also believe that the combination of the unseasonably cold weather that lasted through the end of the quarter in most of our key markets, and the unprecedented levels of inflation, particularly with respect to gasoline and food prices, negatively impacted our Q1 results. On a positive note, for the first time in three years families joined together to celebrate the Easter Holiday, and we were very pleased with the performance of our Easter Dressy Business across all three of our brands. Gymboree and TCP had standout performances across all dressy categories and Sugar & Jade delivered strong results in the categories where we had dressy ownership.”

Ms. Elfers continued, “We are proud to announce that starting this July, Amazon will launch our iconic Gymboree brand on their website. We are excited to continue to grow Gymboree by partnering with the number one apparel retailer in the U.S. to reach a significantly larger, digitally savvy, customer base and to build upon the Gymboree momentum in 2022 and beyond.”

Ms. Elfers continued, “Looking ahead, while the impact of last year’s stimulus will eventually wane and the weather will eventually change, we believe that the unprecedented levels of inflation, which are now projected to persist into 2023, will continue to have an outsized impact on the lower income consumer, particularly due to significantly higher gasoline and food prices. Due to these persistently high levels of inflation and the lack of visibility into its impact on the balance of the year, we are tempering our top line expectation for 2022 and we are now planning for a mid-single digit decline in sales for 2022. Despite these headwinds, and supported by the significant structural reset we have made to our business model over the past two years, we remain focused on our goal of delivering double digit operating margin and double digit EPS for 2022 and beyond.”

Ms. Elfers concluded, “Several years ago, we developed a multi-pronged transformation strategy focused on four key initiatives; superior product, digital transformation, fleet optimization, and alternate channels of distribution. Fast forward to today; our expanded, high quality, value focused multi-brand offerings are consistently well received. Our accelerated digital investments have positioned us as an industry-leader in digital penetration, with our digital channel being our highest operating margin contributor. Our investments in digital marketing capabilities now enable us to be significantly more strategic and nimble with respect to marketing spend and tactics. Our real estate portfolio has been completely transformed by a combination of right-sizing our store fleet and a structural reset of our occupancy costs. Our Amazon business is growing rapidly and, with the addition of Gymboree, Amazon becomes an even more important part of our growth strategy. The continued successful execution of these key strategic initiatives will remain our priority in 2022.”

Financial Results
The Company’s results are reported in this press release on a GAAP and as adjusted, non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP financial information is provided at the end of this press release.

Financial results for the first quarter 2022 reported in this press release are compared against both first quarter 2021 and first quarter 2019 given that management believes a comparison to 2019 is relevant to measuring the Company’s progress against its 2019 pre-pandemic performance, given the significant structural changes made to the Company’s operating model since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First Quarter 2022 Results
Net sales decreased $73.1 million, or 16.8%, to $362.4 million in the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $435.5 million in the three months ended May 1, 2021, and decreased $50.0 million, or 12.1%, compared to $412.4 million in the three months ended May 4, 2019.  The decrease in net sales compared to Q1 2021 was primarily due to lapping the COVID-19 stimulus relief program last year, the impact of unprecedented inflation on our customer, prolonged unseasonably cold temperatures through the end of the quarter in our major markets, and the impact of permanent store closures.  Comparable retail sales decreased 16.9% for the quarter.

Gross profit decreased $46.3 million to $141.9 million in the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $188.2 million in the three months ended May 1, 2021, and decreased $10.1 million compared to $152.0 million in the three months ended May 4, 2019.  Adjusted gross profit decreased $47.3 million to $141.9 million in the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $189.2 million in the comparable period last year, and decreased $9.5 million compared to $151.4 million in the comparable period in 2019.  Adjusted gross margin deleveraged 429 basis points to 39.2% of net sales versus Q1 2021, primarily the result of higher inbound transportation expenses and the deleverage of fixed expenses resulting from the decline in net sales, partially offset by higher merchandise margins in both channels, driven by AUR increases in both channels. Adjusted gross margin of 39.2% in Q1 2022 compares to Q1 2019 adjusted gross margin of 36.7%.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $109.0 million in the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $106.7 million in the three months ended May 1, 2021 and $128.0 million in the three months ended May 4, 2019. Adjusted SG&A was $108.2 million in the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $104.1 million in the comparable period last year and $127.2 million in the comparable period in 2019.  Adjusted SG&A deleveraged 595 basis points to 29.9% of net sales versus Q1 2021, primarily as a result of the deleverage of fixed expenses resulting from the decline in net sales as well as planned higher marketing spend.

Operating income decreased $46.6 million to $19.3 million in the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $65.9 million in the three months ended May 1, 2021 and increased $14.3 million compared to $5.0 million in the three months ended May 4, 2019. Adjusted operating income decreased $50.1 million to $20.6 million in the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to an adjusted operating income of $70.7 million in the comparable period last year and increased $14.0 million compared to $6.6 million in the comparable period in 2019.  Q1 2022 adjusted operating income deleveraged 1,057 basis points to 5.7% of net sales versus Q1 2021 and leveraged 409 basis points versus Q1 2019 adjusted operating income, which was 1.6% of net sales.

Net interest expense was $1.7 million in the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $4.4 million in the three months ended May 1, 2021.  The decrease in interest expense versus Q1 2021 was driven by lower interest rates due to our recent refinancing and a lower term loan balance outstanding this quarter.

Net income decreased $25.4 million to $19.8 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, in the three months ended April 30, 2022, compared to net income of $45.2 million, or $3.01 per diluted share, in the three months ended May 1, 2021 and increased $15.3 million compared to $4.5 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in the three months ended May 4, 2019.  Adjusted net income decreased $34.2 million to $14.5 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $48.7 million, or $3.25 per diluted share, in the comparable period last year, and increased $8.7 million compared to $5.8 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the comparable period in 2019.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation
The Company’s results are reported in this press release on a GAAP and as adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general, and administrative expenses, adjusted operating income, and adjusted provision for income taxes are non-GAAP measures, and are not intended to replace GAAP financial information, and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes the income and expense items excluded as non-GAAP adjustments are not reflective of the performance of its core business, and that providing this supplemental disclosure to investors will facilitate comparisons of the past and present performance of its core business.

The Company excluded net income of $5.4 million for the three months ended April 30, 2022, including the settlement of a foreign tax audit, partially offset by excluded expenses, including accelerated depreciation, professional and consulting fees, and fleet optimization costs.  The total impact on income taxes for the above items was $6.7 million.

Store Update 
The Company ended the first quarter of 2022 with 665 stores and square footage of 3.2 million, a decrease of 8% compared to the prior year and a decrease of 30% compared to the end of Q1 2019 when the Company operated 971 stores pre-pandemic. Consistent with the Company’s store fleet optimization initiative, the Company permanently closed 7 stores during the first quarter of 2022 and has permanently closed 534 stores since 2013 and decreased total square footage by 2.1 million square feet or approximately 40%. The Company is planning to close a total of approximately 40 stores this year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
As of April 30, 2022, the Company had $58.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and $249.5 million outstanding on its revolving credit facility.  Additionally, the Company used $18.8 million in operating cash flows in the three months ended April 30, 2022.

Inventories were $549.2 million as of April 30, 2022, with 24% of our inventory, or approximately $132.6 million, in-transit due to steps taken to mitigate global supply chain disruptions, compared to $417.8 million in the same period last year.

Capital Return Program
During the three months ended April 30, 2022 the Company repurchased 666 thousand shares for approximately $38.8 million, inclusive of shares repurchased and surrendered to cover tax withholdings associated with the vesting of equity awards held by management.  As of April 30, 2022, $218.6 million remained on the Company’s existing share repurchase program authorization.

Outlook
Based on the uncertainty in the current environment, the Company is not providing EPS guidance at this time.

Conference Call Information 
The Children’s Place will host a conference call Thursday May 19, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2022 results.

The call will be broadcast live at http://investor.childrensplace.com. An audio archive will be available on the Company’s website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call.

About The Children’s Place
The Children’s Place is the largest pure-play children’s specialty apparel retailer in North America. The Company designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell fashionable, high-quality merchandise predominantly at value prices, primarily under the proprietary “The Children’s Place”, “Place”, “Baby Place”, “Gymboree” and “Sugar & Jade” brand names. The Company has online stores at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com and www.sugarandjade.com and, as of April 30, 2022, the Company had 665 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and the Company’s six international franchise partners had 212 international points of distribution in 16 countries.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains or may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements relating to the Company’s strategic initiatives and adjusted net income per diluted share. Forward-looking statements typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022. Included among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially are the risk that the Company will be unsuccessful in gauging fashion trends and changing consumer preferences, the risks resulting from the highly competitive nature of the Company’s business and its dependence on consumer spending patterns, which may be affected by changes in economic conditions, the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business or the economy in general (including decreased customer traffic, schools adopting remote and hybrid learning models, closures of businesses and other activities causing decreased demand for our products and negative impacts on our customers’ spending patterns due to decreased income or actual or perceived wealth, and the impact of legislation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any changes to such legislation), the risk that the Company’s strategic initiatives to increase sales and margin are delayed or do not result in anticipated improvements, the risk of delays, interruptions and disruptions in the Company’s global supply chain, including resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or other disease outbreaks, foreign sources of supply in less developed countries, more politically unstable countries, or countries where vendors fail to comply with industry standards or ethical business practices, including the use of forced, indentured or child labor, the risk that the cost of raw materials or energy prices will increase beyond current expectations or that the Company is unable to offset cost increases through value engineering or price increases, various types of litigation, including class action litigations brought under consumer protection, employment, and privacy and information security laws and regulations, the imposition of regulations affecting the importation of foreign-produced merchandise, including duties and tariffs, and the uncertainty of weather patterns. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


Contact:  Investor Relations (201) 558-2400 ext. 14500

(Tables follow)


THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

First Quarter Ended

 

April 30,
2022

 

May 1,
2021

 

 

 

 

Net sales

$

362,350

 

 

$

435,481

 

Cost of sales

 

220,445

 

 

 

247,275

 

Gross profit

 

141,905

 

 

 

188,206

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

109,036

 

 

 

106,738

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

13,615

 

 

 

15,561

 

Operating income

 

19,254

 

 

 

65,907

 

Interest expense, net

 

(1,705

)

 

 

(4,411

)

Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

17,549

 

 

 

61,496

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

(2,282

)

 

 

16,291

 

Net income

$

19,831

 

 

$

45,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.46

 

 

$

3.08

 

Diluted

$

1.43

 

 

$

3.01

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

Basic

 

13,621

 

 

 

14,670

 

Diluted

 

13,841

 

 

 

15,002

 


THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

First Quarter Ended

 

April 30,
2022

 

May 1,
2021

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

19,831

 

 

$

45,205

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Accelerated depreciation

 

537

 

 

 

1,238

 

Professional and consulting fees

 

488

 

 

 

 

Fleet optimization

 

328

 

 

 

753

 

Incremental COVID-19 operating expenses

 

 

 

 

1,567

 

Restructuring costs

 

35

 

 

 

532

 

Contract termination costs

 

 

 

 

750

 

Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

1,388

 

 

 

4,840

 

Income tax effect (1)

 

(360

)

 

 

(1,312

)

Settlement of tax examination

 

(6,379

)

 

 

 

Net impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(5,351

)

 

 

3,528

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income

$

14,480

 

 

$

48,733

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net income per common share

$

1.43

 

 

$

3.01

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income per common share

$

1.05

 

 

$

3.25

 

(1) The tax effects of the non-GAAP items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides.


 

First Quarter Ended

 

April 30,
2022

 

May 1,
2021

 

 

 

 

Operating income

$

19,254

 

 

$

65,907

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Accelerated depreciation

 

537

 

 

 

1,238

 

Professional and consulting fees

 

488

 

 

 

 

Fleet optimization

 

328

 

 

 

753

 

Incremental COVID-19 operating expenses

 

 

 

 

1,567

 

Restructuring costs

 

35

 

 

 

532

 

Contract termination costs

 

 

 

 

750

 

Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

1,388

 

 

 

4,840

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted operating income

$

20,642

 

 

$

70,747

 


THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

 

First Quarter Ended

 

April 30,
2022

 

May 1,
2021

 

 

 

 

Gross profit

$

141,905

 

 

$

188,206

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Incremental COVID-19 operating expenses

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit

$

141,905

 

 

$

189,206

 


 

First Quarter Ended

 

April 30,
2022

 

May 1,
2021

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

$

109,036

 

 

$

106,738

 

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP adjustments:

 

 

 

Professional and consulting fees

 

(488

)

 

 

 

Fleet optimization

 

(328

)

 

 

(753

)

Incremental COVID-19 operating expenses

 

 

 

 

(567

)

Restructuring costs

 

(35

)

 

 

(532

)

Contract termination costs

 

 

 

 

(750

)

Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(851

)

 

 

(2,602

)

 

 

 

 

Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses

$

108,185

 

 

$

104,136

 


THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

April 30,

 

January 29,

 

May 1,

 

2022

 

2022*

 

2021

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

58,494

 

 

$

54,787

 

 

$

65,376

 

Accounts receivable

 

28,812

 

 

 

21,863

 

 

 

42,619

 

Inventories

 

549,167

 

 

 

428,813

 

 

 

417,808

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

50,990

 

 

 

76,075

 

 

 

50,594

 

Total current assets

 

687,463

 

 

 

581,538

 

 

 

576,397

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

157,033

 

 

 

155,006

 

 

 

172,090

 

Right-of-use assets

 

191,559

 

 

 

194,653

 

 

 

260,919

 

Tradenames, net

 

71,492

 

 

 

71,692

 

 

 

72,292

 

Other assets, net

 

37,479

 

 

 

34,571

 

 

 

45,969

 

Total assets

$

1,145,026

 

 

$

1,037,460

 

 

$

1,127,667

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Revolving loan

$

249,544

 

 

$

175,318

 

 

$

196,893

 

Accounts payable

 

260,634

 

 

 

183,758

 

 

 

228,149

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

89,566

 

 

 

91,097

 

 

 

129,070

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

117,927

 

 

 

141,653

 

 

 

119,322

 

Total current liabilities

 

717,671

 

 

 

591,826

 

 

 

673,434

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt

 

49,702

 

 

 

49,685

 

 

 

74,526

 

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities

 

129,111

 

 

 

134,761

 

 

 

195,435

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

34,858

 

 

 

35,716

 

 

 

39,262

 

Total liabilities

 

931,342

 

 

 

811,988

 

 

 

982,657

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

213,684

 

 

 

225,472

 

 

 

145,010

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,145,026

 

 

$

1,037,460

 

 

$

1,127,667

 

* Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 29, 2022.


THE CHILDREN’S PLACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

First Quarter Ended

 

April 30,
2022

 

May 1,
2021

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

19,831

 

 

$

45,205

 

Non-cash adjustments

 

39,308

 

 

 

58,914

 

Working capital

 

(77,976

)

 

 

(120,681

)

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(18,837

)

 

 

(16,562

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(10,983

)

 

 

(6,708

)

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

33,856

 

 

 

24,450

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(329

)

 

 

648

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

3,707

 

 

 

1,828

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

54,787

 

 

 

63,548

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

58,494

 

 

$

65,376

 


