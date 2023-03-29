U.S. markets open in 8 hours 50 minutes

Children shoes market size is set to grow by USD 5.32 billion from 2021-2026; The rise in demand for children's designer footwear boosts the market- Technavio

PR Newswire
·19 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The children shoes market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.32 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of  8.21% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the rise in demand for children's designer footwear. Children's limited edition designer shoes are made of high-quality materials because consumers value aesthetics and are ready to pay more for materials like leather, textiles, and synthetics. Global consumers are drawn to children's footwear goods like boots, sandals, and shoes that are introduced under high-end designer labels. Manufacturers of designer footwear collections are encouraged to introduce new goods or collections by the rising number of fashion shows, trade exhibitions, and trade fairs. On these occasions, vendors from the worldwide market frequently display their collections. For the collection of children's shoes brands, retailers demand a premium price. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. These factors will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Children Shoes Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Children Shoes Market

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

Children shoes market Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The introduction of smart shoes is one of the major trends influencing the children shoes market growth.

  • The demand for smart shoes has increased in the global market since they were first introduced.

  • This is primarily caused by children's growing use of smart products and accessories, especially in developed nations, as well as their increased participation in sports, growing interest in fitness from an early age, and participation in physical activity.

  • Based on how users engage in physical activity, smart shoes assist users. They are also designed to be comfortable and improve one's performance.

  • Hence, the increasing use of smart shoes among children will propel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • Growing labor costs deterring price growth is one of the major challenges influencing the children shoes market growth. 

  • Global market leaders like Nike Inc and Adidas AG have production facilities spread across several nations.

  • Labor costs for the children shoe manufacturers differ from country to country, and lead to variations in overall production costs, geographically.

  • Developing nations in APAC have manufacturing agreements with international players in the market. Over the past ten years, labor wages in these nations such as in China have increased significantly.

  • Moreover, when compared to labor costs in developing nations like China and India, developed economies like the US, the UK, and Germany are already more expensive.

  • Thus, such factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges - Request a sample report!

Children shoes marketVendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global children shoes market is characterized by the presence of various vendors such adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bata Brands Sarl, Bobux International Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Crocs Retail LLC, Deichmann Shoes UK Ltd., DSW Shoe Warehouse Inc., Fila Holdings Corp, Hennes and Mauritz AB, John Lewis Partnership plc, Khadim India Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., The Childrens Place Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global automotive airbag sensor market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 38% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Over the forecast period, rising disposable incomes, rising birth rates, and increasing urbanization will support the expansion of the children shoe market in APAC. Also, the year-over-year growth for children shoes market in APAC is expected to be higher than other regions, during the forecast period.

Children shoes market- Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (casual shoes, formal shoes, sports shoes, boots, and others), end-user (girls and boys), and distribution channel (offline and online).

  • The children shoes market share growth in the casual shoe segment will be significant during the forecast period. Manufacturers' increased product offerings and consumer preferences for varied styles and on-trend shoes for different occasions are anticipated to fuel the segment's growth.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Children shoes market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the children shoes market between 2021 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the children shoes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the children shoes market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of children's shoes market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The smart shoe market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.78%. between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 587.87 million, during the period. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (adults, senior citizens, users with a disability, and kids), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The safety shoes market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.78%  between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1.64 billion, during the period. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (construction, chemicals, manufacturing, mining, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East and Africa).

Children Shoes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.21%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 5.32 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.73

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 38%

Key countries

US, China, India, UK, Germany, and France, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bata Brands Sarl, Bobux International Ltd., Columbia Sportswear Co., Crocs Retail LLC, Deichmann Shoes UK Ltd., DSW Shoe Warehouse Inc., Fila Holdings Corp, Hennes and Mauritz AB, John Lewis Partnership plc, Khadim India Ltd., New Balance Athletics Inc, Nike Inc, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., The Childrens Place Inc., VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Casual shoes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Formal shoes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Sports shoes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Boots - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Girls - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Boys - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 adidas AG

  • 12.4 ASICS Corp.

  • 12.5 Columbia Sportswear Co.

  • 12.6 Crocs Retail LLC

  • 12.7 New Balance Athletics Inc

  • 12.8 Nike Inc

  • 12.9 PUMA SE

  • 12.10 Skechers USA Inc.

  • 12.11 The Childrens Place Inc.

  • 12.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Children Shoes Market
Global Children Shoes Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/children-shoes-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-5-32-billion-from-2021-2026-the-rise-in-demand-for-childrens-designer-footwear-boosts-the-market--technavio-301781068.html

SOURCE Technavio

