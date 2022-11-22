U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,003.58
    +53.64 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,098.10
    +397.82 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,174.41
    +149.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.44
    +21.30 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.31
    +0.36 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.80
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    21.14
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0321
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    -0.0670 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1905
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.9870
    -0.1900 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,204.75
    +360.83 (+2.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    372.78
    +8.23 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Children Treated With Remestemcel-L Show Long-Term Survival Through Four Years in Steroid-Refractory Acute Graft Versus Host Disease (SR-aGVHD)

Mesoblast Limited
·9 min read
Mesoblast Limited
Mesoblast Limited

Key Points:

  • Long-term survival evident through 4 years in children treated with remestemcel-L in Phase 3 trial MSB-GVHD001

  • Overall survival at 2 years was 51% in remestemcel-L treated children and 25-38% in recently published studies of children or adults with SR-aGVHD who received best available therapy (BAT) or the only approved agent in adults1-4

  • These results reaffirm the potential significance of remestemcel-L as a life-saving therapy for children with SR-aGVHD

  • These long-term survival outcomes are a key component of the Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmission to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today announced top-line long-term survival results for remestemcel-L from its pivotal Phase 3 trial (GVHD-001) in children with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD). The results showed durable survival through 4 years of follow-up. These new long-term survival data are a key component of the company’s BLA resubmission to the FDA for remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with SR-aGVHD, a life-threatening condition with no approved treatments for children under 12 years.

“These exciting long-term results provide further evidence of remestemcel-L’s potential as a highly effective treatment for SR-aGVHD in children,” said Dr. Joanne Kurtzberg, Jerome Harris Distinguished Professor of Pediatrics and Professor of Pathology, Duke University Medical Center, the Phase 3 trial’s principal investigator. “Responses are durable, reducing mortality of this often lethal complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.”

A four-year observational cohort survival study was performed by the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) on 51 evaluable children with SR-aGVHD who were enrolled in Mesoblast’s phase 3 clinical trial of remestemcel-L across 20 centers in the US.

"CIBMTR is proud that the high-quality comprehensive data included in our database supports critical clinical advances such as this to improve outcomes for cellular therapy patients," said Patricia Steinert, PhD, MBA, Executive Scientific Director, CIBMTR MCW Associate Professor, Department of Medicine Center for International Blood & Marrow.

Overall survival in the remestemcel-L cohort was 63% at 1 year, 51% at 2 years, and 49% at 4 years, with median survival of 2 to 3 years. In recently published studies of children or adults with SR-aGVHD who received best available therapy (BAT) or the only FDA-approved agent for adults, ruxolitinib, 1 year survival was 40-49% and 2 year survival was 25%-38%,1-4 with median survival between 6.5 months and 11.1 months.3

Moreover, in the observational cohort study 88% of children treated with remestemcel-L had severe disease with highest mortality risk, defined by either IBMTR Grade C/D or Glucksberg Grade III/IV, whereas only 22% to 68% of patients in the other studies were considered to be severe.1-4 These results reaffirm the potential significance of remestemcel-L as a life-saving therapy for children with SR-aGVHD.

Mesoblast Chief Executive, Dr Silviu Itescu said: “These substantial and durable long-term survival outcomes seen in our Phase 3 trial with remestemcel-L are a cornerstone to our BLA resubmission.”

About Steroid-refractory Acute Graft Versus Host Disease
Acute GVHD occurs in approximately 50% of patients who receive an allogeneic bone marrow transplant (BMT). Over 30,000 patients worldwide undergo an allogeneic BMT annually, primarily during treatment for blood cancers, including about 20% in pediatric patients.5,6 SR-aGVHD is associated with mortality as high as 90% and significant extended hospital stay costs.7,8 There are currently no FDA-approved treatments in the US for children under 12 with SR-aGVHD.

About Mesoblast
Mesoblast is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines for the treatment of severe and life-threatening inflammatory conditions. The Company has leveraged its proprietary mesenchymal lineage cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates which respond to severe inflammation by releasing anti-inflammatory factors that counter and modulate multiple effector arms of the immune system, resulting in significant reduction of the damaging inflammatory process.

Mesoblast has a strong and extensive global intellectual property portfolio with protection extending through to at least 2041 in all major markets. The Company’s proprietary manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide.

Mesoblast is developing product candidates for distinct indications based on its remestemcel-L and rexlemestrocel-L allogeneic stromal cell technology platforms. Remestemcel-L is being developed for inflammatory diseases in children and adults including steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease, biologic-resistant inflammatory bowel disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome. Rexlemestrocel-L is in development for advanced chronic heart failure and chronic low back pain. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by Mesoblast’s licensees, and the Company has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets.

Mesoblast has locations in Australia, the United States and Singapore and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com, LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

About the CIBMTR
The Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research is a nonprofit research collaboration between the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP)/Be The Match, in Minneapolis, and the Medical College of Wisconsin, in Milwaukee. The CIBMTR collaborates with the global scientific community to increase survival and enrich quality of life for patients. The CIBMTR facilitates critical observational and interventional research through scientific and statistical expertise, a large network of centers, and a unique database of long-term clinical data for more than 600,000 people who have received hematopoietic cell transplantation and other cellular therapies. Learn more at cibmtr.org or follow the CIBMTR on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter @CIBMTR.

References / Footnotes

  1. Rashidi A et al. Outcomes and predictors of response in steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease: single-center results from a cohort of 203 patients. Biol Blood Bone Marrow Transplant 2019; 25(11):2297-2302.

  2. MacMillan ML et al. Pediatric acute GVHD: clinical phenotype and response to upfront steroids. Bone Marrow Transplant 2020; 55(1): 165-171

  3. Zeiser R et al. Ruxolitinib for Glucocorticoid-Refractory Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease. N Engl J Med 2020;382:1800-10.

  4. Jagasia M et al. Ruxolitinib for the treatment of steroid-refractory acute GVHD (REACH1): a multicenter, open-label phase 2 trial. Blood. 2020 May 14; 135(20): 1739–1749.

  5. Niederwieser D, Baldomero H, Szer J. (2016) Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation activity worldwide in 2012 and a SWOT analysis of the Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Group including the global survey.

  6. HRSA Transplant Activity Report, CIBMTR, 2019

  7. Westin, J., Saliba, RM., Lima, M. (2011) Steroid-refractory acute GVHD: predictors and outcomes. Advances in Hematology.

  8. Axt L, Naumann A, Toennies J (2019) Retrospective single center analysis of outcome, risk factors and therapy in steroid refractory graft-versus-host disease after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. Bone Marrow Transplantation.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements that relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We make such forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and actual results may differ from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, and the differences may be material and adverse. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: the initiation, timing, progress and results of Mesoblast’s preclinical and clinical studies, and Mesoblast’s research and development programs; Mesoblast’s ability to advance product candidates into, enroll and successfully complete, clinical studies, including multi-national clinical trials; Mesoblast’s ability to advance its manufacturing capabilities; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals (including BLA resubmission), manufacturing activities and product marketing activities, if any; the commercialization of Mesoblast’s product candidates, if approved; regulatory or public perceptions and market acceptance surrounding the use of stem-cell based therapies; the potential for Mesoblast’s product candidates, if any are approved, to be withdrawn from the market due to patient adverse events or deaths; the potential benefits of strategic collaboration agreements and Mesoblast’s ability to enter into and maintain established strategic collaborations; Mesoblast’s ability to establish and maintain intellectual property on its product candidates and Mesoblast’s ability to successfully defend these in cases of alleged infringement; the scope of protection Mesoblast is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its product candidates and technology; estimates of Mesoblast’s expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and its needs for additional financing; Mesoblast’s financial performance; developments relating to Mesoblast’s competitors and industry; and the pricing and reimbursement of Mesoblast’s product candidates, if approved. You should read this press release together with our risk factors, in our most recently filed reports with the SEC or on our website. Uncertainties and risks that may cause Mesoblast’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those which may be expressed or implied by such statements, and accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligations to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Release authorized by the Chief Executive.

For more information, please contact:

Corporate Communications / Investors

Media

Paul Hughes

BlueDot Media

T: +61 3 9639 6036

Steve Dabkowski

E: investors@mesoblast.com

T: +61 419 880 486

 

E: steve@bluedot.net.au

 

 

 

Rubenstein

 

Tali Mackay

 

E: tmackay@rubenstein.com


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax cancels Covid-19 vaccine contract with global nonprofit Gavi

    Each side is claiming that the other breached an agreement for Novavax to supply 350 million doses by the end of 2022.

  • 10-Year Phase 3 Trial Shows CEL-SCI's Multikine immunotherapy Extends Lives In Head & Neck Cancer Patients

    CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) said that its 10-year Phase 3 trial showed that Multikine immunotherapy significantly extended the lives of patients with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). The company says that current drug therapies for SCCHN from Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMS) are approved as a last resort. The Multikine treated study population showed the following advantages over control: A median overall survi

  • Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The company's stock already lost $10 a share two weeks ago when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 8-5 against approving sabizabulin, Veru's COVID-19 oral therapy, via the Emergency Use Authorization route. It's not the last word, but the FDA usually agrees with advisory panels' votes.

  • My 3 Top Biotech Stock Picks for 2023

    Biotech stocks, on balance, had a year to forget in 2022. An unsavory mix of profit-taking, clinical setbacks, a stricter Food and Drug Administration (FDA), geopolitcal unrest, rising interest rates, and good old fashioned risk aversion sent key indicators like the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF spiraling downward this year. Hammering this point home, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF plummeted by a staggering 53% -- from its prior three-year high -- through the first 11 months of 2022.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As Covid Rounds The Corner Into An Endemic?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after surging on Moderna's omicron-focused booster shot data? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Philips Flags Two Additional Issues With Reworked, Placed Ventilators

    Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE: PHG) flagged further problems with some ventilator machines it had previously replaced. A Philips spokesperson said only Trilogy 100/200 ventilator models were potentially affected. The FDA said the company had notified that the new silicone sound abatement foam, installed in the reworked ventilators to replace the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) foam, may potentially separate from the plastic backing and could potentially block the air inlet and thus lower th

  • Confused about COVID boosters? Here’s what the science and the experts say about the new generation of shots.

    Less than 11% of Americans have opted to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot ahead of another pandemic winter and holiday season.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gains 24.2% YTD: What's in Store for 2023?

    Biotech giant Bristol Myers (BMY) outperforms the industry and the S&P 500 Index as Eliquis and Opdivo maintain momentum despite generic competition for Revlimid.

  • Plus Therapeutics Highlights Updates On Lead Program In Brain Cancer Indications

    Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) presented data from two ongoing trials evaluating its lead investigational targeted radiotherapeutic, rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), leptomeningeal metastases (LM). Data from the first oral presentation included the following key findings: In 24 patients with recurrent glioblastoma, a single dose of rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda was administered in the dose escalation phase, achieving up to 740 Gray (Gy) of absorbed radiation dose t

  • 10 tried and true ways to get the biggest bang for your buck from Medicare

    Be informed this open enrollment season.

  • Researchers Just Found a Link Between Blood Pressure and Dementia—Here's What You Need to Know

    Dementia is one of the scariest conditions associated with aging: According to a recent study from financial services company Edward Jones, 32 percent of retirees say Alzheimer's Disease (the most common form of dementia) is the chronic condition they fear the most. Unfortunately, high blood pressure is also associated with aging, and it can further impact your chances of developing dementia. Research is ongoing when it comes to the link between the two conditions, but recent data suggests that

  • Jazz Pharma's (JAZZ) Gets FDA Nod for Rylaze's New Dosing Option

    Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) gets FDA approval for an MWF intramuscular (IM) dosing schedule for Rylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma with hypersensitivity to asparaginase.

  • Normal cholesterol: High HDL levels may not protect the heart

    What is a healthy cholesterol level? New study finds high levels of “good cholesterol,” or HDL, may not protect against heart disease, especially for Black adults.

  • Prothena (PRTA) Earns Milestone Payment From Novo Nordisk

    Prothena (PRTA) earns a $40 million milestone payment from Novo Nordisk following the progress of NNC6019 in a phase II study for the treatment of ATTR cardiomyopathy.

  • Sinbad Still Learning How To Walk After Stroke In 2020

    Sinbad's family updated fans on his recovery and linked to a donation page for those willing to help — as insurance doesn't cover all his therapy costs.

  • Drug maker Novo Nordisk invests $744 million to expand Danish plant

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday it plans to invest 5.4 billion Danish crowns ($744 million) to expand its facilities in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. The world's biggest producer of diabetes drugs, Novo said the project is expected to be finalised in 2024 and create about 160 new jobs. The investment would add capacity in research and development for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), the main biologically active components of medicines, to supply its global clinical trials.

  • Bruce Lee’s Death Caused by Drinking Too Much Water, Researchers Propose in New Study

    It has been nearly 50 years since Bruce Lee’s death. Theactor and martial arts icon suddenly died on July 20, 1973 in Hong Kong, with officials ruling at the time that the cause was cerebral oedema — brain swelling, amid much speculation. However, a new research paper proposes that Lee’s death was caused by his […]

  • More than half of rural hospitals in Mississippi at risk of closing, health officer says

    The MS state health officer said there is a crisis facing rural Mississippi hospitals, particularly those in the Delta, and more than half may close.

  • Simple lung cancer screening test is easy, painless — and could save your life

    A simple CT scan can slash the risk of dying from lung cancer, the No. 1 global cancer killer. But not enough people are getting it.

  • Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. announces agreement to acquire the licensed distributor of a Patented, WHO approved, herbal treatment for opiate addiction

    Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (Nirvana or the "Company") (CSE: NIRV), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing psychedelic and other natural based medicines, including non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing pharmaceutical medicines, is pleased to report that it has entered an agreement to acquire the distributor of a leading addictions focused herbal treatment.