Children's Bicycle Market | Evolving Opportunities with Accell Group NV and ByK Bikes | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Childrens Bicycle Market by Wheel Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Childrens Bicycle Market by Wheel Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The global children's bicycle market is expected to grow by $ 2.59 bn and during 2021-2025 as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the 2020 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2021. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.46%.

Read the 127-page report with TOC on "Children's Bicycle Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

https://www.technavio.com/report/report/childrens-bicycle-market-industry-analysis

The children's bicycle market is driven by the donation of bicycles to children. In addition, bicycling to counter the obesity problem is anticipated to boost the growth of the Children's Bicycle Market. However, inflated cost of inputs and R&D expenditure, stringent bicycle manufacture laws, and safety concerns will impede the market.

Major Children's Bicycle Companies:

  • Accell Group NV

  • ByK Bikes

  • Dorel Industries Inc.

  • Firefox Bikes

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Haro Bikes

  • Hero Cycles Ltd.

  • Islabikes

  • Malvern Star

  • Trek Bicycle Corp.

Children's Bicycle Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Boxing Equipment Market Report -The boxing equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 270.36 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.59%. Download a free sample report now!

Cricket Equipment Market Report -The cricket equipment market size will grow up to USD 2.50 million at a CAGR of 3.47% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-bicycle-market--evolving-opportunities-with-accell-group-nv-and-byk-bikes--technavio-301360656.html

