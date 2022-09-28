U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.76
    -0.39 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.30
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.01 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9719
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3200
    +0.1980 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,542.99
    +403.69 (+2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Children's Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) Awards $100,000 Grants to Eight Early-Career Researchers as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month Wraps

·3 min read

CCRF's Emerging Scientist Award develops the independent research of highly qualified early-career scientists

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Cancer Research Fund (CCRF) recently awarded these eight promising scientists the Emerging Scientist Award, each worth $100,000, to pursue their research in the childhood cancer field:

  • Erin Crotty, MD, Seattle Children's Hospital, will use her grant to further investigate a brain cancer test she and her team have already developed.

  • Carol Fries Simpson, MD, University of Rochester, will study the genetic make-up of B-lymphoblastic lymphoma, an under-researched childhood cancer, to identify a targeted treatment approach for children battling the disease.

  • Lillian Guenther, MD, St. Jude, is exploring a specific gene called SMARCAL1 that plays a key role in the development of metastatic osteosarcoma, a lethal bone cancer.

  • Emily Heikamp, MD, PhD, MSc, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, will research the mechanisms that drive NUP98-r acute myeloid leukemia.

  • Jemma Larson, PhD, University of Minnesota, aims to understand the deadly impact of acute Graft-versus-Host Disease in the gastrointestinal tract.

  • Margot Lazow, MD, The Research Institute at Nationwide Children's Hospital, plans to conduct a clinical trial to assess the safety and efficacy of a promising therapy called Lutathera in kids with deadly brain and spine tumors.

  • Andrew Marley, PhD, University of Minnesota, will study the potential link between maternal obesity and acute lymphoblastic leukemia incidence in children.

  • Jia-Ray Yu, PhD, Virginia Tech, plans to screen a series of drug-like compounds that could be used to treat acute myeloid leukemia and diffuse midline glioma.

"We would've never gotten [an R01 grant] without CCRF helping mature the project. The Emerging Scientist Award got the ball rolling, and we snowballed it into a bigger project," - Beau Webber, PhD, a 2017 Emerging Scientist Award recipient, is on his way to a 5-year, $3.3 million R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health to support his Ewing sarcoma research.

Why Children's Cancer Research Fund supports scientists early in their careers

At CCRF, we believe scientists early in their careers have inventive approaches that can advance the childhood cancer research field.

One of the most back-breaking parts of a researcher's career is right at the beginning. It's when they're trying to set up their labs and garner funding for their newly investigated ideas. Scientists entering childhood cancer research typically don't have extensive portfolios and research data that could make them stand out against more experienced researchers, making it difficult to earn large grants from the government and other institutions. Many innovative ideas stall or never get explored.

We've made it part of our mission to give early-career scientists the funding to pursue their research so kids can get treatments informed by fresh, forward-thinking perspectives. Our Emerging Scientist Award turns ideas into mature projects that vie for larger grants.

More about the Emerging Scientist Award can be found here.

About Children's Cancer Research Fund

CCRF invests in groundbreaking research that is leading to better treatments and cures for children with cancer. Since 1981, CCRF donors have funded research that has revolutionized the way childhood cancer is treated worldwide. Visit ChildrensCancer.org or call 888-422-7348 to learn more.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-cancer-research-fund-ccrf-awards-100-000-grants-to-eight-early-career-researchers-as-childhood-cancer-awareness-month-wraps-301636162.html

SOURCE Children's Cancer Research Fund

Recommended Stories

  • Cardinals bring in S Chris Banjo for visit; Deionte Thompson clears waivers

    We could be seeing a transaction or two coming at the safety position.

  • Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2022-23: Small forward draft tiers

    Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down his small forward rankings into tiers for the 2022-23 draft season!

  • Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were skyrocketing 36% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company and its partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY) announced positive results on Tuesday from their late-stage Clarity AD study evaluating lecanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease. The news also propelled two stocks of other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's disease drugs significantly higher.

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Ocugen obtains exclusive license for nasal Covid-19 vaccine to complement Covaxin

    Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) of Malvern entered into an exclusive license agreement Wednesday with Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its proprietary, intranasally delivered Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Japan. It becomes the second Covid vaccine licensed by Ocugen, which continues to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for use of the other product, Covaxin, in the U.S. market. Under the financial terms of the deal, disclosed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange commission, Ocugen will pay Washington University an initial license issuance fee of $1 million.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Biogen and Lilly: How I'm Playing the Alzheimer's Drug Stocks Game

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen and Japanese drug maker Eisai reported on Wednesday morning that their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment had met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The candidate, Lecanemab, reduced the pace of cognitive decline in patients diagnosed with early-stage disease by 27% over 18 months compared to those treated with a placebo. This result could be a major accomplishment for researchers who have been trying for decades to find a way to treat Alzheimer's. The medicine, before Biogen and Eisai started trying to develop it, was licensed from Sweden's BioArctic.

  • Alzheimer's patient advocates hopeful — but cautious— on Biogen news

    Positive data on the Cambridge company's Alzheimer's drug released late Tuesday restored some investor and analyst confidence. But patient advocates are holding out for full study results.

  • Bet on These 4 Biotech Stocks With Bright Prospects

    New drug approvals and pipeline development should maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and pipeline progress position AGEN, CVAC, IMCR and DVAX well amid the volatility.

  • A Biotech Breakthrough Means Big Gains for These 2 Stocks

    Investors on Wall Street continued to have doubts about when the stock market is likely to recover, as ongoing worries about inflation, interest rates, and the global financial system have everyone on edge. Biotech stocks have been among those hit hardest by the bear market in 2022, but Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced good news in a key clinical trial that has huge implications for those suffering from a harsh and debilitating disease. Biogen's favorable outcome also gave industry peer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) a boost, on optimism that a new way of coming up with important treatments could spur further successes.

  • New Alzheimer’s Drug Success Was a Shock. Now There Are 5 Big Questions.

    Data from Eisai and its partner Biogen are startling because their drug lecanemab slowed cognitive decline, and suggest that a theory that seemed all but disproved still has legs.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Biogen Rally Adds $11 Billion in Value on Alzheimer’s Win

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. rose the most since November 2020 after a key clinical trial with its partner Eisai Co. showed the therapy lecanemab slowed the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘

  • Vertex (VRTX), CRISPR to Seek FDA Nod for Hemoglobinopathy Therapy

    Vertex (VRTX) and partner CRISPR intend to start a rolling BLA submission with the FDA for their gene therapy in thalassemia and sickle cell disease indications by November 2022.

  • X4 Pharma Highlights New Data Supporting Mavorixafor's Broad Potential In Chronic Neutropenia

    X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) announced new data from its Phase 1b trial evaluating the ability of its lead clinical candidate, mavorixafor, to increase the absolute neutrophil count (ANC) in chronic neutropenia (CN) patients as monotherapy or concurrently with injectable granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF). People with CN have a lower number of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, for more than three months. 100% of study participants (n=25) responded to treatment with a s

  • Alzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. surged and led other drugmakers’ shares higher amid optimism about their breakthrough trial results on Alzheimer’s disease. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012The two partners said

  • Biogen shares soar on landmark Alzheimer's data, lift rivals

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc was set to add more than $10 billion to its market capitalization on Wednesday, as a surprise trial success of the experimental Alzheimer's drug it developed with Eisai was hailed as an unequivocal win by analysts. The trial results released on late Tuesday could mark a rare victory in the search for a treatment for the memory-robbing disease after years of clinical failures. Biogen's stock surged 35.4% to $267.61 in early U.S. trading, putting it on track to erase all of its losses this year.

  • Biogen says its new Alzheimer's drug slows cognitive decline in late-stage study

    A global study of Biogen Inc.'s new drug, lecanemab, showed statistically significant improvement in slowing the cognitive effects of Alzheimer's disease compared to a placebo, the company said.

  • Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Triumphed On Tuesday

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a commercial-stage biotech specializing in treatments for cystic fibrosis, saw its share price rise on Tuesday thanks to news about one of its pipeline programs.

  • This Big Pharma Stock Just Got an Upgrade. Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently ticked higher in response to encouraging words from a Wall Street analyst who follows the pharmaceutical industry. Colin Bristow at UBS, an investment bank, thinks this is the most attractive pharma stock you can buy right now. Is Bristow right about Eli Lilly?