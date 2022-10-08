Children's Footwear Market to grow by USD 17.53 Bn; Driven by product premiumization led by design and material innovation -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Global Children's Footwear Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 17.53 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors impacting market size, the latest trends, key segments to invest in over the forecast period, and regional growth opportunities. Download PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Childrens Footwear Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by product premiumization led by design and material innovation. The continuous changes in the fashion industry coupled with evolving consumer demands are driving vendors to constantly innovate and introduce new footwear patterns and designs. They are regularly expanding their brand and product lines. Besides, vendors are increasing the availability of premium products that offer luxury appeal and can also be used as party wear. The introduction of such products is crucial in attracting consumer interest. Also, the high demand and premiumization allow manufacturers to increase the prices of their products. As a result of these factors, market growth is expected to accelerate over the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in demand for customized footwear will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth.

Children's Footwear Market: Increase in demand for customized footwear

The customization of children's footwear is an emerging trend in the market. The vendors are offering a wide range of customization options such as the use of hard metals, such as gold and silver, and precious stones, such as diamonds. The demand for such customized children's footwear has gained significant momentum in developed regions such as Europe and North America over the years. Emerging markets such as China and India are also witnessing a rise in the demand for customized footwear. This trend is expected to foster the growth of the global children's footwear market during the forecast period.

Children's Footwear Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the children's footwear market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The offline segment accounted for maximum sales in the market in 2021. The segment comprises brand-owned stores, multi-brand stores, apparel stores, fashion and personal accessories stores, baby product stores, and sports equipment stores. The availability of all products at a single stop is the major factor driving the growth of the segment.

The APAC region led the children's footwear market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth. Rising disposable income, rising birth rate, and growing urbanization are driving the growth of the children's footwear market in APAC.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Children's Footwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 17.53 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.55 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, India, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Bata Brands SA, Bobux International Ltd., Burberry Group Plc, Columbia Sportswear Co., Courtaulds (Footwear) Ltd., Crocs Inc., Dolce and Gabbana Srl, Falc Spa, Fila Holdings Corp., GEOX Spa, KEEN Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Sewell Direct, Skechers USA Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and C and J Clark International Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

