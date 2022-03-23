U.S. markets close in 1 hour 16 minutes

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia President and CEO Releases Special Podcast Series in Recognition of Women's History Month

·4 min read

-- Breaking Through with Madeline Bell's "Women Leading the Way" series highlights stories about some of CHOP's amazing women scientists, and the remarkable breakthroughs they're making –

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Women doctors and scientists at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) are making breakthroughs that are transforming children's lives – and changing the world. In "Women Leading the Way," a five-episode special series of her popular podcast Breaking Through with Madeline Bell, CHOP President and CEO Madeline Bell speaks with five women doctors and scientists from CHOP about their groundbreaking work.

Breaking Through with Madeline Bell’s “Women Leading the Way” series highlights stories about some of CHOP’s amazing women scientists, and the remarkable breakthroughs they’re making.

With episodes focused on everything from mitochondrial disease and repairing birth defects in utero to the future of research at CHOP, the series gives listeners a glimpse into the world and minds of leading female pioneers at CHOP.

Episode 1 – "Research Is Our North Star": The Future of Breakthroughs at CHOP
In 2021, Susan Furth, MD, PhD, was named CHOP's Chief Scientific Officer, becoming the first woman in CHOP's 166-year history to hold this prestigious role. She joins Madeline to discuss CHOP's trailblazing Frontier Programs, the importance of mentorship, and what the future holds for research at CHOP.

Episode 2 - "We Have So Many Spine-Tingling Moments": Treating Birth Defects Before Birth
Pediatric and fetal surgeon Holly Hedrick, MD, has made life-changing breakthroughs for children with congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH) and other rare birth defects. She joins Madeline to talk about advice her mentors shared with her along the way – and the children who continue to inspire her every day.

Episode 3 – "There Was an Unmet Need": Breakthroughs in Endocrinology
While growing up in Panama, Diva DeLeón-Crutchlow, MD, MSCE, always wanted to understand how things worked. She speaks to Madeline about how her curiosity led her to pursue a career in medicine – and the work she's doing today to develop new treatments for congenital hyperinsulinism and diabetes.

Episode 4 – "I've Always Loved to Ask Why": The Power of Mitochondrial Medicine
Our mitochondria make the energy that keeps us alive. Geneticist Marni Falk, MD, joins Madeline to discuss what happens when our mitochondria don't work properly, the breakthroughs she and her team are making for patients with mitochondrial disease, and the importance of having a strong vision for your career.

Episode 5 – "Do What You Love": Finding Medicines for Rare Diseases
Hematologist and oncologist Denise Adams, MD, specializes in treating vascular anomalies, which occur when arteries, capillaries, veins or lymphatic vessels fail to develop correctly. She joins Madeline to discuss what the future holds for her field – and the surprising advice that inspired her to move forward in her career.

"Women Leading the Way" is part of Madeline Bell's podcast, Breaking Through, which takes listeners behind the scenes to meet the brilliant minds who are making and supporting incredible breakthroughs in pediatric medicine at CHOP. The podcast, which began in 2018, has featured a range of experts, including Stephan Grupp, MD, PhD, the oncologist who pioneered CAR T-cell immunotherapy for cancer at CHOP, and Jesse Taylor, MD, and Gregory Heuer, MD, PhD, the surgeons who led a team that separated conjoined twins in 2016. Each of the 32 episodes explores the visionary research that is driving cutting-edge clinical care at CHOP – and the role philanthropy plays in this important work.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the 595-bed hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as a new inpatient hospital with a dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia. In addition, its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit http://www.chop.edu.

Contact: Natalie Solimeo
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Phone: 267-426-6246
solimeon@chop.edu

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-hospital-of-philadelphia-president-and-ceo-releases-special-podcast-series-in-recognition-of-womens-history-month-301509193.html

SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

