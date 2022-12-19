U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS ANNOUNCE AFFILIATION TO IMPROVE THE HEALTH OF A GENERATION

·5 min read

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health and Children's Hospital New Orleans will partner to improve access to specialized pediatric health services and child health outcomes.

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health and Children's Hospital New Orleans announced an affiliation, beginning a new and pivotal chapter where the two leading providers of pediatric healthcare in Louisiana will partner to improve the health of children across Louisiana.

Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health &amp; Children’s Hospital New Orleans
Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health & Children’s Hospital New Orleans

"Sharing a passion for the well-being of children, Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health and Children's Hospital New Orleans have similar histories of innovation, accomplishment, and a steadfast commitment to the children and families across our communities," said Chuck Spicer, President of Our Lady of the Lake Health. "By working together, we aim to make meaningful progress in improving child health outcomes, which here in Louisiana are among the worst in the nation. We believe that a healthier future for our children happens together."

This month, agreement terms were finalized to establish the framework in which the two children's hospitals will collaborate in the delivery of pediatric health services. The affiliation, which takes effect January 1, 2023, creates opportunities for immediate collaboration to improve access to and the quality of pediatric healthcare in Louisiana.

"Our affiliation offers new and exciting opportunities for innovation," said John R. Nickens IV, President and Chief Executive Officer of Children's Hospital New Orleans. "We know that we can do more together. For example, we will be able to join forces in the recruitment of pediatric sub-specialists, retention of top talent, and our commitment to build centers of excellence for pediatric care, close to home."

The pediatric affiliation is planned to develop over two phases, with phase one focused on enhancing pediatric activities in Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes. Children's Hospital New Orleans will be responsible for day-to-day operations of Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health through a co-managed approach with committees comprised of board, physician, and other leaders across the two organizations.

In phase two, the organizations will work together to create a statewide network for children's specialty care, which will impact the life-long health of children and future generations of Louisianans.

"Across our institutions, we have the best and brightest pediatric providers, nurses and other experts working across Louisiana and the Gulf South each day to shape a healthier future for kids," said Greg Feirn, Chief Executive Officer of LCMC Health, which manages Children's Hospital New Orleans. "The results when our shared expertise, resources, and commitment to the communities we serve come together are limitless."

In recent years, both Children's Hospital New Orleans and Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health have made significant investments in the delivery of pediatric health services. Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health has served the children of Louisiana and the southern region for more than 60 years. The $230 million children's hospital, which opened in Baton Rouge in October 2019, offers a full spectrum of comprehensive pediatric services with more than 300 pediatric providers including 60 specialists and growing to serve the region's need for specialized pediatric care. Additionally, the network includes hospital-based service in Monroe and Lafayette, as well as at clinics throughout the region. Our Lady of the Lake has offered its own ACGME accredited pediatric residency since 2010.

As Louisiana's first freestanding children's hospital, Children's Hospital New Orleans has delivered expert healthcare for children across Louisiana and the Gulf South for more than 65 years. With a recently completed $300 million campus transformation, Children's Hospital New Orleans provides the highest level of pediatric care in the State, backed by more than 600 pediatric-trained providers and specialists. Children's Hospital New Orleans also offers a vibrant academic medical community through partnerships with LSU Health New Orleans and Tulane University School of Medicine, the only pediatric facility in Louisiana to incorporate two pediatric medical programs under one roof.

"Together, we are committed to leading the charge to build a healthier future for kids by improving access to specialized pediatric healthcare services, with the shared purpose of improving health outcomes now," said Richard Vath, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, which owns Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health. "By combining our resources and capabilities, we will have exponential opportunities to amplify the health objectives of our respective patient populations. The decisions we are making today will mean healthier Louisiana citizens tomorrow."

In the coming months, the organizations will work to prioritize opportunities that will serve as the foundation for the phased approach of the affiliation.

About Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health is a collaborative, coordinated and child-focused statewide health network that provides patients with more access to physicians and providers specifically trained to care for children. The network includes hospital-based services in Baton Rouge (Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital), Monroe (St. Francis Pediatrics) and Lafayette (Our Lady of Lourdes Women's & Children's Hospital) as well as pediatricians and pediatric subspecialists at clinic locations throughout these regions. The new Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital opened in Baton Rouge in October 2019. Learn more at ololchildrens.org.

About Children's Hospital New Orleans

Children's Hospital is a 267-bed, non-profit academic pediatric medical center that offers comprehensive healthcare services, including over 40 pediatric specialties, delivered just for children. With more than 600 pediatric providers, Children's offers a comprehensive array of pediatric healthcare services in Louisiana and the Gulf South. In addition to its main campus located in New Orleans, the hospital operates a network of specialty clinics across Louisiana, including in Covington, Baton Rouge, Alexandria, Lafayette, and Diamondhead, MS. Children's offers primary care services at 12 convenient locations and remotely via its Virtual Care for Kids program. Children's is a proud member of LCMC Health, a Louisiana-based, not-for-profit hospital system which also includes New Orleans East Hospital, Touro, University Medical Center New Orleans, West Jefferson Medical Center, and East Jefferson General Hospital. Learn more at chnola.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/childrens-hospitals-announce-affiliation-to-improve-the-health-of-a-generation-301705801.html

SOURCE LCMC Health

