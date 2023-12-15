This Children's Place Insider Increased Their Holding By 13% Last Year

Insiders were net buyers of The Children's Place, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PLCE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Children's Place Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, President & Director Jane Elfers made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$23.70 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$22.89 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jane Elfers.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Children's Place

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.1% of Children's Place shares, worth about US$15m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Children's Place Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Children's Place shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in Children's Place and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Children's Place (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

