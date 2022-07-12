U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.50
    -21.25 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,985.00
    -155.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,812.25
    -72.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.50
    -9.30 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.05
    -2.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.00
    -5.70 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    -0.24 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0019
    -0.0022 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.17
    +1.53 (+6.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1852
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3910
    -0.0290 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,957.29
    -549.02 (-2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    427.60
    -15.36 (-3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,196.59
    +0.35 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,345.39
    -466.91 (-1.74%)
     

Children's rights groups call out TikTok's 'design discrimination'

Natasha Lomas
·7 min read

Research examining default settings and terms & conditions offered to minors by social media giants TikTok, WhatsApp and Instagram across 14 different countries -- including the US, Brazil, Indonesia and the UK -- has found the three platforms do not offer same level of privacy and safety protections for children across all the markets where they operate.

The level of protection minors receive on a service can depend upon where in the world they happen to live, according to the new report -- entitled: Global Platforms, Partial Protections -- which found "significant" variation in children's experience across different countries on "seemingly identical platforms".

The research was conducted by Fairplay, a not-for-profit which advocates for an end to marketing that targets children.

TikTok was found to be particularly problematic in this regard. And, alongside publication of Fairplay's report, the company has been singled out in a joint letter, signed by almost 40 child safety and digital rights advocacy groups, calling on it to offer a "Safety By Design" and "Children’s Rights by Design" approach globally -- rather than only providing the highest standards in regions like Europe, where regulators have taken early action to safeguard kids online.

Citing information in Fairplay's report, the 39 child protection and digital rights advocacy organizations from 11 countries -- including the UK's 5Rights Foundation, the Tech Transparency Project, the Africa Digital Rights Hub in Ghana and the Eating Disorders Coalition for Research, Policy & Action, to name a few -- have co-signed the letter to TikTok CEO, Shou Zi Chew, urging him to address key design discriminations highlighted by the report.

These include discrepancies in where TikTok offers an "age appropriate" design experience to minors, such as defaulting settings to private (as it does in the UK and certain EU markets) -- whereas, elsewhere, it was found defaulting 17-year-old users to public accounts.

The report also identified many (non-European) markets where TikTok fails to provide its terms of service in young people's first language. It is also critical of a lack of transparency around minimum age requirements -- finding TikTok sometimes provides users with contradictory information, making it tricky for minors to know whether the service is appropriate for them to use.

"Many of TikTok’s young users are not European; TikTok’s biggest markets are in the United States, Indonesia and Brazil. All children and young people deserve an age appropriate experience, not just those from within Europe," the report authors argue.

The methodology for Fairplay's research involved central researchers, based in London and Sydney, analyzing platforms' privacy policies and T&Cs, with support from a global network of local research organizations -- which included the setting up of experimental accounts to explore variations in the default settings offered to 17-year-olds in different markets.

After EU child safety complaints, TikTok tweaks ad disclosures but profiling concerns remain

The researchers suggest their findings call into question social media giants' claims to care about protecting children -- since they are demonstrably not providing the same safety and privacy standards to minors everywhere.

Instead, social media platforms appear to be leveraging gaps in the global patchwork of legal protections for minors to prioritize commercial goals, like boosting engagement, at the expense of kids' safety and privacy.

Notably, children in the global south and certain other regions were found to be exposed to more manipulative design than children in Europe -- where legal frameworks have already been enacted to protect their online experience, such as the UK's Age Appropriate Design Code (in force since September 2020); or the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which begin being applied in May 2018 -- requiring data processors to take extra care to bake in protections where services are processing minors' information, with the risk of major fines for non-compliance.

Asked to summarise the research conclusions in a line, a spokeswoman for Fairplay told TechCrunch: "In terms of a one line summary, it's that regulation works and tech companies don't act without it." She also suggested it's correct to conclude that a lack of regulation leaves users more vulnerable to "the whims of the platform's business model".

In the report, the authors make a direct appeal to lawmakers to implement settings and policies that provide "the most protection for young people’s wellbeing and privacy".

The report's findings are likely to add to calls for lawmakers outside Europe to amp up their efforts to pass legislation to protect children in the digital era -- and avoid the risk of platforms concentrating their most discriminatory and predatory behaviors on minors living in markets which lack legal checks on 'datafication' by commercial default.

In recent months, lawmakers in California have been seeking to pass a UK-style age appropriate design code. While, earlier this year, a number of US senators proposed a Kids Online Safety Act as the child online safety issue has garnered more attention -- although passing federal-level privacy legislation of any stripe in the US continues to be a major challenge.

In a supporting statement, Rys Farthing, report author and researcher at Fairplay, noted: "It's troubling to think that these companies are picking and choosing which young people to give the best safety and privacy protections to. It's reasonable to expect that once a company had worked out how to make their products a little bit better for kids, they'd roll this out universally for all young people. But once again, social media companies are letting us down and continue to design unnecessary risks into their platforms. Legislators must step in and pass regulations that compel digital service providers to design their products in ways that work for young people."

"Many jurisdictions around the world are exploring this sort of regulation," she also pointed out in remarks to accompany the report's publication. "In California, the Age Appropriate Design Code which is in front of the state Assembly, could ensure some of these risks are eliminated for young people. Otherwise, you can expect social media companies to offer them second-rate privacy and safety."

Senators propose the Kids Online Safety Act after five hearings with tech execs

Asked why Meta, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, isn't also being sent a critical letter from the advocacy groups, Fairplay's spokeswoman said its researchers found TikTok to be "by far the worst performing platform" -- hence the co-signatories felt "the greatest urgency" to focus their advocacy on it. (Although the report itself also discusses issues with the two Meta-owned platforms as well.)

"TikTok has over a billion active users, and various global estimates suggest that between a third and quarter are underage. The safety and privacy decisions your company makes has the capacity to affect 250 million young people globally, and these decisions need to ensure that children and young people’s best interests are realized, and realized equally," the advocacy groups write in the letter.

"We urge you to adopt a Safety By Design and Children’s Rights by Design approach and immediately undertake a risk assessment of your products globally to identify and remedy privacy and safety risks on your platform. Where a local practice or policy is found to maximize children’s safety or privacy, TikTok should adopt this globally. All of TikTok’s younger users deserve the strongest protections and greatest privacy, not just children from European jurisdictions where regulators have taken early action."

While European lawmakers may have cause to feel a bit smug in light of the relatively higher standard of safeguarding Fairplay's researchers found being offered to kids in the region, the key word there is relative: Even in Europe -- a region that's considered the defacto global leader in data protection standards -- TikTok has, in recent years, faced a series of complaints over child safety and privacy; including class action style lawsuits and regulatory investigations into how it handles children's data.

Child safety criticisms of TikTok in the region persist -- especially related to its extensive profiling and targeting of users -- and many of the aforementioned legal actions and investigations remain ongoing and unresolved, even as fresh concerns are bubbling up.

Only this week, for example, the Italian data protection agency sounded the alarm about a planned change to TikTok's privacy policy which it suggested does not comply with existing EU privacy laws -- issuing a formal warning. It urged the platform not to persist with a switch it said could have troubling ramifications for minors on the service who may be shown unsuitable 'personalized' ads.

Back in 2021, Italy's authority also intervened following child safety concerns it said were linked to a TikTok challenge -- ordering the company to block users it could not age verify. TikTok went on to remove over half a million accounts in the country that it said it was unable to confirm were not at least 13-years-old.

Italy warns TikTok over privacy policy switch

Recommended Stories

  • Couples derailed by COVID get mass 're-wedding' in New York

    Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a do-over at a New York City landmark.

  • Italy's Draghi meets with president amid 5-Star tensions

    Italian Premier Mario Draghi met Monday with Italy’s president to discuss the future of his government amid simmering tensions with coalition member the 5-Star Movement. Five-Star lawmakers abstained from a vote in the lower Chamber of Deputies on Monday, signaling a lack of support for Draghi’s government. Draghi's national unity coalition, formed with the aim of recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, is made up of a broad base of parties, including ones from the left, the right and the populist 5-Stars.

  • 50 brands giving back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic

    These 50 retailers and brands are giving back during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including Anthropologie, New Balance, Nike, Nordstrom, and more.

  • Museum of the Year 2022: Andy Burnham, Jo Brand and more on who should win

    This Thursday, the winner of the 2022 Art Fund Museum of the Year award will be announced at a ceremony at the Design Museum, London. The prize, which awards one UK museum £100,000 (four times the Turner Prize pot) and four runners-up £15,000, is the world’s largest for museums. More than a pat on the back, the annual prize rewards innovative new developments within museums, or standout new museums. Previous winners have included the redeveloped Tate St Ives, the V&A and the British Museum, alon

  • Gap Inc. CEO Sonia Syngal to Step Down, Old Navy Names New CEO

    The news comes shortly after another major executive shift for the company in April, when Nancy Green stepped down from her role as president and CEO of Old Navy.

  • Meta Stock Is a Sell. ‘Use It as a Source Of Funds,’ Analyst Says.

    Needham analyst Laura Martin cut her rating on the company and said she expects Meta to lower the guidance.

  • Joe Biden reportedly sent 5 million barrels of oil to Europe and Asia in June even as US prices hit record highs — here are the 2 energy stocks that could gain the most

    Will these two oil stocks be great again?

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Over 90% Upside Potential

    The average retail investor, looking for a route toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yield

  • ShockWave Medical Stock Scores Rising Price Performance With Jump To 92 RS Rating

    ShockWave Medical stock saw a welcome improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Monday, with an increase from 81 to 92. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, one factor to watch closely is relative price strength. Is ShockWave Medical Stock A Buy?

  • Bitcoin Is More Likely to Hit $10,000 Than $30,000, Survey Finds

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin bulls beware: Wall Street expects the cryptocurrency’s crash to get a whole lot worse.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverThe token is more likely to tumble to $10,000, cutting its value roughly in half, than it is to rally back to $30,000, according

  • Duolingo stock tumbles, after KeyBanc analyst said stock had rallied to far to remain bullish

    Shares of Duolingo Inc. tumbled 13.6% in afternoon trading Monday, to pullback from the previous session's highest close of this year, after KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson downgraded the online language-learning company, due primarily concerns over valuation. Patterson cut this rating to sector weight, after being at overweight since March, as the stock price exceeded his previous price target of $105. He currently has no target on the stock. Duolingo shares have gained 2.0% over the past thre

  • Stock Futures Slightly Up Following Slow Monday Session

    U.S. stock futures inched higher Monday evening as investors await fresh inflation data and the beginning of corporate earnings season later this week.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy Or Sell On Cash App Growth Amid Fears Of Recession?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Microsoft Cuts Jobs in Structural Adjustment, Plans More Hiring

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. cut some jobs on Monday as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. It said it plans to keep hiring for other roles and finish the current fiscal year with increased headcount.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fe

  • China Stimulus Unlikely to Reverse Global Metals Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodity investors looking to China to reverse the rout in global metals markets may be disappointed, with Beijing unable to deliver the kind of investment splurge that powered past bull markets.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealWall Street Sours on Stocks in Anemic Trading Day: Markets WrapPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWuhan University Finds Cholera Case, Fueling Fears of SpreadBase metals had their worst

  • Russian rouble firms past 59 vs dollar after volatile week of trade

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Russian rouble firmed past the 59 mark against the dollar on Monday and rallied against the euro, reversing earlier losses after volatile swings in recent sessions, as the market continued to wait for updates on currency interventions.

  • Europe’s famously ailing banks — that spawned the term ‘doom loop’ — are healthier than you think

    The share of bad loans dropped to just 1.95% in the first quarter of this year, the lowest level recorded since the ECB assumed responsibility for supervising the sector seven years ago.

  • Goldman Sachs economists 'doubtful' US already in recession

    Goldman Sachs pushes back on the view the US economy has already entered recession.