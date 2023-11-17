Children's Wisconsin plans to close a doctor's office in a lead poisoning hotspot in Milwaukee. Some worry the lead problem will worsen

Next Door Pediatrics, a Children's Wisconsin clinic at 2561 N. 29th St. in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park neighborhood, plans to stop offering pediatric primary care services in December. The news has come as a shock to area parents who take their children there.

Faith leaders, activists and parents are calling on Children's Wisconsin to keep open a primary care office in Milwaukee's Metcalfe Park neighborhood that is slated to close next month that they say is vital to detecting and preventing lead poisoning in children.

Next Door Pediatrics, 2561 N. 29th St., will continue to provide dental services, but is preparing to halt primary care services in December and transfer those patients to other Children's Wisconsin clinics, the health system confirmed last month.

The clinic is located in a part of the city where lead poisoning is rampant. In some areas within a one-mile radius of the clinic, as many as one in four young children who were tested for lead poisoning had high levels of lead in their system, according to data reported to the state Department of Health Services.

Community members worry that if the primary care office closes, the lead problem will only get worse, in a community that needs lead testing and lead poisoning prevention the most.

"In terms of Children's commitment to reducing lead poisoning, this clinic is really critical," said Dennis Jacobsen, a retired pastor and member of Hephatha Lutheran Church.

"Since the pandemic, lead testing has been down," said Richard Diaz, of the Coalition on Lead Emergency, or COLE. "We fear that Children’s leaving will create even greater disparities to access to care or even access to testing."

Deanna Branch, whose son Aidan was hospitalized twice for lead exposure, credits the clinic and one of its pediatricians, Dr. Lisa Chowdhury, with finally detecting high levels of lead in Aidan's blood when he was 2 years old.

Before his diagnosis, Branch suspected something was wrong because Aidan was having mood swings and outbursts.

"My son's first pediatrician kept telling me, 'It's just terrible two's,' " Branch said.

She went to Next Door Pediatrics, for a second opinion. There, she said, Chowdhury listened to her concerns and got her son tested for lead exposure. The results showed Aidan had dangerously high levels of lead in his blood — 40 micrograms per deciliter — so much that he had to be hospitalized.

Federals standards now consider anything above 3.5 micrograms per deciliter an elevated level of lead and possibly unsafe.

Deanna Branch holds a photo of her son, who was hospitalized twice for lead exposure, during the news conference with Vice President Kamala Harris Monday, January 24, 2022 at the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/ BIG STEP at 3841 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Milwaukee, Wis. Harris was joined by Michael Regan, the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, and two top Wisconsin Democrats, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore. Harris was promoting the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law and focus on the push to replace lead pipes in Milwaukee and across the country.

Branch says the clinic and Chowdhury are responsible for the recovery of Aidan, who is now 10 years old, and for helping her other children get treated for lead exposure or avoid it entirely.

"The fact that this clinic is closing down, it just makes no sense to me, and it's going to really hurt us," Branch said at a protest outside of the clinic late last month. "For Dr. Lisa (Chowdhury) to make Aidan feel comfortable, a child that has been constantly poked for lead, to make him feel excited and comfortable to go to a clinic, that says a lot about the kind of person she is. We need more doctors in the community like her."

Before her son's ordeal, Branch didn't know much about lead exposure, much less how to prevent it in her children. Now, she is an activist focusing on lead exposure, who was invited to this year's State of the Union address as President Joe Biden's guest, where he sought to highlight his administration's efforts to replace the nation's lead service lines over the next decade.

Branch and members of the Coalition on Lead Emergency plan to meet with Children's Wisconsin on Friday to discuss the planned closure of the primary care office. They hope to convince Children's to reverse its decision.

The next closest Children's Wisconsin clinic is Midtown Pediatrics in northwest Milwaukee, about three miles away. Some patients may have to travel even further than Midtown if their pediatrician is moved to a different Children's clinic. If people don't have a car, even three miles is a long way away, said Diannia Merriett, a board member of COLE who plans to be at Friday's meeting.

"What are they going to do if they have to get on the bus with four kids to get to a doctor's appointment, especially with winter coming?" Merriett said.

Brenna Durkin, whose baby is a patient at the clinic, believes if the primary care office closes, more children will miss appointments and go without necessary health care.

"Children's Wisconsin is creating a gaping hole that kids are going to fall through by doing this," she said.

Early detection of lead in the blood is key to reducing long-term effects of lead exposure, the federal Centers of Disease Control and Prevention says. The state of Wisconsin recommends that all children in Milwaukee be screened for lead exposure at least three times before their third birthday.

Not all pediatricians are diligent about testing young children for lead exposure, said Diaz, of COLE. But he said Children's and the pediatricians at Next Door clinic have put a strong emphasis on testing for lead.

"If they try to close this clinic, this is going to put this community in a very, very rough situation," he said.

Many children in Wisconsin missed their recommended blood lead testing during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, and blood lead testing still occurs less frequently than before the pandemic, according to the state health department. Fewer than 70,000 children in Wisconsin were tested for lead in 2022, compared to about 85,000 in 2019, according to state data.

Children's Wisconsin has said it is closing the primary care office at Next Door Pediatrics because of “space and size constraints” that “do not allow us to consistently deliver the services our patients require.”

But several parents of patients with whom the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel spoke were not convinced by Children's Wisconsin's explanation and said it didn't make sense to them.

Durkin, whose baby is a Next Door patient, said if the clinic wasn't big enough or didn't have the space to do everything Children's wants, the answer should not be to close it entirely.

"Why not support this clinic more instead of closing it?" she said.

The Next Door clinic, which serves mostly patients on Medicaid or without insurance, operates at a loss, according to a nonprofit tax filing for Children's Medical Group, which is part of Children's Wisconsin and operates the system's more than 20 primary care offices. The filing says Children's Wisconsin makes up for the loss with money from the hospital system or with gifts made to the hospital foundation.

Overall, Children's Medical Group reported losing about $20.8 million in 2022, when expenses outstripped its revenues of $78.9 million, according to annual financial statements.

In the recent past, Children's has spotlighted the Next Door clinic's work, putting it on display in a 60 Minutes segment last year and highlighting the clinic's work to improve adolescent mental health. Along with the Midtown Pediatrics clinic in Milwaukee's northwest side, the Next Door clinic also is highlighted in the nonprofit tax filing for its work in underserved areas.

"These clinics provide primary care services including preventive care, physicals, immunizations and treatment for illnesses to areas that previously did not have pediatric practices available to attend to the community's needs," the filing, from 2021, says.

The Next Door clinic is one of only four primary care offices that Children's Wisconsin operates in the city of Milwaukee, in an area designated as having a shortage of primary care providers.

Children's has more than a dozen other primary care clinics located in Milwaukee suburbs including Brookfield, Fox Point, Franklin, Greenfield, Mequon, New Berlin and Oak Creek.

