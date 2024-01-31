Chile central bank cuts benchmark interest rate to 7.25%

SANTIAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chile's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by 100 basis points to 7.25%, as the nation's monetary authority sees inflation pressures easing.

This decision was not unanimous and is in line with the 100 basis point cut estimated in a traders' poll last week. The traders also predicted the bank would take the rate down to 4.25% within 12 months.

In December, the central bank had cut its rate by 75 basis points to 8.25%.

(Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero and Natalia Ramos; Writing by Alexander Villegas; Editing by Sarah Morland)