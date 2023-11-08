Chile Consumer Prices Rise Less Than Expected in October Despite Peso Weakness

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s consumer prices rose less than expected last month, providing some good news to central bankers facing inflationary pressures from a weak peso amid an interest rate-cutting cycle.

Consumer prices rose 5% in October from a year prior, just below the 5.1% median estimate of analysts in a Bloomberg survey. Monthly inflation stood at 0.4%, the national statistics institute reported on Wednesday.

A key price gauge that excludes volatile items increased 6.5% in 12 months and was unchanged from September. Policymakers target 3% annual inflation.

Chilean central bankers led by Rosanna Costa are turning cautious as factors including higher US Treasury yields weigh on the peso, making key imports more expensive. The currency hit its most recent year-to-date low on Oct. 17 before policymakers slowed the pace of monetary easing and paused a reserve accumulation program that had weighed on the exchange rate. Meanwhile, tepid consumption is helping keep a lid on price pressures.

Read more: Chile Surprises by Slowing Easing Pace, Halting Dollar Purchases

Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 0.9% on the month, while housing and utilities gained 1%, representing two of the top price drivers on the month, according to the statistics agency. On the other hand, clothing tumbled 3.7%.

In an Oct. 12 interview, Finance Minister Mario Marcel played down the impact of the currency rout on inflation, saying the short-term peso weakness was unlikely to divert the central bank’s plans to cut borrowing costs. Two weeks later, policymakers cut rates by a half-point, surprising investors who were expecting a reduction of 75 basis points, and also halted dollar purchases.

Since then, the currency has gained 5.3%. In the three months prior to the decision, it had depreciated nearly 12%.

“Risks to the inflation outlook have tilted to the upside recently, due to the CLP selloff and the rise in oil prices during Q3,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote in a note. “But the good news is that these upside forces have eased in recent days, giving policymakers room.”

Chile’s economic activity rose more than expected in September largely on mining, according to the central bank’s latest proxy for gross domestic product. Still, commerce dropped 0.7% during the month while services crept up just 0.1%, pointing to subdued consumer demand.

