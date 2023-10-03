Chile Cuts 2023 Economic Forecast as Recession Warnings Grow
(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s government cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 0%, one day after a key economic indicator showed increasing odds of a recession.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Airbnb Is Fundamentally Broken, Its CEO Says. He Plans to Fix It.
Stocks, Treasuries Pummeled by Too Hot Jobs Data: Markets Wrap
JPMorgan’s Dimon Predicts 3.5-Day Work Week for Next Generation Thanks to AI
The government trimmed its estimate from 0.2% though it kept its forecast for 2.5% growth next year, according to its Public Finances Report published on Tuesday. Public debt will rise to 41.2% of GDP in 2024 from 38.1% in 2023.
Chile has been rattled this year by high interest rates, weak confidence and greater uncertainty in top trading partners like China. On Monday, Chile’s central bank released August’s Imacec, a GDP proxy, which showed that activity unexpectedly fell. Finance Minister Mario Marcel has said the economy is getting on stronger footing following a series of shocks.
Read more: Chile’s Economy Nears Recession After Surprise Activity Drop
Policymakers cut rates by a total of 175 basis points in its last two meetings to 9.5%, as inflation slows toward target.
Previously, the central bank revised its 2023 GDP forecast to between -0.5% and 0% from a prior range of -0.50% and 0.25%. The economy will expand between 1.25% and 2.25% next year, it said.
Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see Chile’s economy contracting by 0.2% this year, the worst performance in South America after Argentina.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
With Banks Offering 5% Returns, Financial Advisers Fight Irrelevance
Hacking the Help Desk: How Attackers Talk Their Way Into Company Networks
Tech IPOs Could Burn Firms Who Bought Into Hot Startups Too Late
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.