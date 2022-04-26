Chile Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2022-2027 Featuring Investors - Ascenty, InterNexa, Lumen, Google, ODATA, Microsoft, Entel, Nabiax, SONDA, & GTD
Chile data center market size will grow at a CAGR of 5.84% during 2022-2027.
Factors such as the adoption of cloud computing and advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and artificial intelligence, the deployment of 5G, and government support for data centers are driving the data center market in Chile.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and the Chile colocation market revenue.
An assessment of the data center investment in Chile by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
A detailed study of the existing Chile data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Chile data center market size during the forecast period.
Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Chile
Facilities Covered (Existing): 38
Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 04
Coverage: 5 Cities
Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)
Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
Data center colocation market in Chile
Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)
Retail Colocation Pricing
The Chile data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.
A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
High-capacity ethernet ports will be needed to manage data traffic in Chile. Telecom operator Telefonica and Huawei Technologies have partnered to launch public cloud services in Chile, among other Latin American countries, offering Open Cloud, and Cloud Server services to customers.
IT Infrastructure Providers
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
AECOM
Constructora Sudamericana
Aceco TI
PQC
Fluor Corporation
Turner & Townsend
Hyphen
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Assa Abloy
Axis Communications
Cummins
Climaveneta
Bruno
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
Piller Power Systems
Panduit
Rittal
STULZ
Siemens
Vertiv Group
Data Center Investors
Ascenty
InterNexa
Lumen
ODATA
Microsoft
Entel
Nabiax
SONDA
GTD
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Chile
35+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center IT Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
Santiago
Other Cities
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Chile
Data Center Investments
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Chile
Colocation Services Market in Chile
Retail Colocation
Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons
Wholesale Colocation
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & Ii
Tier Iii
Tier Iv
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
Chapter 8: Appendix
