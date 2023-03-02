Chile Data Center Market to Reach Investment of $876 Million in 2028, The Market to Add Over 150 MW Power Capacity During 2023 to 2028 - Arizton
CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Chile data center market to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2027.
More than 780 thousand sq. ft of data center space will be added across Chile during 2023-2028. Investments in cloud regions by cloud service providers and mega data centers by colocation operators will increase land under development. Chile will see an increase in colocation data center facilities development during the forecast period. Investments by cloud service providers will also contribute to the growth of the wholesale colocation market in the country.
In Chile, the installation of security systems will increase in tandem with the surge in investments in greenfield data centers. Installing intelligent security systems such as high-definition cameras, dual authentication access, and perimeter fencing is expected to increase in Chilean data centers.
CHILE DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size
USD 876 Million (2028)
Market Size (Area)
146 thousand sq. Feet (2028)
Market Size (Power Capacity)
30 MW (2028)
Colocation Market Size (Revenue)
USD 215 Million (2027)
CAGR (2021-2027)
7.27 %
Colocation Market Size -Revenue
USD 180 Million (2028)
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2027
Market Segmentation
Infrastructure, IT infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, Cooling Technique, General Construction, Facility Type, Tier Standard, and Geography
Page Number
94
High-performance servers will likely be used more frequently in Chile because of the expansion of digital transformation strategies and business adoption of cloud computing. Due to increased use of IoT-related technology, mission-critical and high-performance server systems are likely to dominate the market. Some of the country's top server manufacturers include Dell, HPE, IBM, and Lenovo. The market is seeing investments from various cloud operators, so it is anticipated that the deployment of high-density racks will increase in the upcoming years.
CUSTOMIZE YOUR REPORT
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs
Core & Shell Development: Greenfield Construction Dominates the Market
In Chile, greenfield developments make up the majority of data center construction. These trends will persist, and the building of data centers will bring in millions of dollars for the market's construction contractors. The development of core & shell generally holds the highest share in construction. In Chile also, its share is high compared with other countries in the region. Various construction companies, such as AECOM, Constructora Sudamericana, and Fluor Corporation, have a presence in the market.
This report analyses the Chile data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
General Construction
Tier Standard
IT Infrastructure Providers
Cisco Systems
Dell Technologies
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
Huawei Technologies
IBM
Juniper Networks
Lenovo
Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
AECOM
Constructora Sudamericana
Aceco TI
PQC
Fluor Corporation
Turner & Townsend
Hyphen
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB
Assa Abloy
Axis Communications
Cummins
Climaveneta
Bruno
Honeywell International
Johnson Controls
Legrand
Mitsubishi Electric
Munters
Piller Power Systems
Panduit
Rittal
Schneider Electric
STULZ
Siemens
Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Ascenty
Entel
EdgeConneX
GTD
InterNexa
IPXON Networks
Lumen Technologies (Cirion)
Nabiax
SONDA
New Entrants
ODATA
Scala Data Centers
Microsoft
TABLE OF CONTENT
Chapter 1: Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Chile
Historical Market Scenario
30+ Unique Data Center Properties
Data Center IT Load Capacity
Data Center White Floor Area Space
Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities
Cities Covered
Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities in Chile
Data Center Investments
Investment by Area
Investment by Power Capacity
Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market in Chile
Colocation Services Market in Chile
Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Services
Retail Colocation Pricing & Add-on
Wholesale Colocation Pricing
Chapter 4: Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Market Restraints
Chapter 5: Market Segmentation
IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast
General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 6: Tier Standard Investment
Tier I & II
Tier III
Tier IV
Chapter 7: Key Market Participants
IT Infrastructure Providers
Construction Contractors
Support Infrastructure Providers
Data Center Investors
Chapter 8: Appendix
Market Derivation
Quantitative Summary
