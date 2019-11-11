Chile’s Government Is Proposing Steps to Draw Up a New Constitution

(Bloomberg) -- President Sebastian Pinera’s government took its biggest step yet to calm three weeks of mass protests, saying it would overhaul the constitution drawn up during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet. The peso fell to a record low.

Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel made the announcement on Sunday speaking after a meeting of the ruling coalition. The constitution would be drafted by “a constituent congress” and then ratified through a plebiscite, he said, without giving more details.

“We, as the government, will send our proposal for the mechanism of constitutional change in the next few days,” Blumel told Canal 13 television. The new constitution would be drawn up within “one or two years.”

Chile’s government is responding to the worst civil unrest since the restoration of democracy in 1990. Daily protests over the rising cost of living and inequality in South America’s wealthiest nation have often turned violent, with 20 people losing their lives and thousands injured. One of the chief targets of the protesters is the constitution.

“It’s a big concession from the government and the right as they never wanted to consider this in the past,” said Robert Funk, a political science teacher at Universidad de Chile. “It may cause a rift between the more violent groups, that want nothing less than Pinera to resign, and the middle class that has demands of its own.”

The peso was the worst-performing currency among emerging markets Monday with a 1.7% drop at the close to a record low of 760.43 per dollar.

Market Bulwark

Drawn up under the dictatorship of Pinochet, many people regard the constitution as the foundation of an economic system that privatized pensions and much of health care and education, a chief grievance of protesters. It also enshrined the legal safeguards to private property that are behind Chile’s water privatization, a controversial subject in a country struggling with severe droughts.

The fact that laws drafted during one of the country’s most authoritarian periods remain in place has always been a bone of contention. According to a Cadem poll conducted between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8, 78% of people are in favor of changing the constitution.

The ruling coalition said yesterday’s announcement should help restore calm to the streets.

“There can’t be any more excuses for not reestablishing social peace in the country,” said Jacqueline Van Rysselberghe, head of the right-wing Union Democrata Independiente party. “Now let’s sit down and talk,” she said in an interview with Radio Pauta.

Not So Fast

It won’t be easy to get protesters on board though. The lack of support for the political establishment, one both sides of the political divide, could undermine the credibility of the process, according to Jose Miguel Insulza, a senator from the opposition Socialist Party.

“Anyone who thinks that the current Congress can write down a new constitution may be fooling themselves,” Insulza said in a radio interview with Pauta. “It may not have enough legitimacy.”

The market reacted negatively to the announcement, with the S&P IPSA benchmark index falling 1.5%.Inversiones La Construccion SA, a holding company with interests in industries such as pension funds and health insurance, led losses today with a 8.5% drop. Its shares have fallen 34% since the unrest began Oct. 18.

