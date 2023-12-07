Chile Inflation Rate Exceeds All Forecasts Ahead of Rate Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- Chilean consumer prices rose more than any analyst expected in November ahead of the central bank’s final monetary policy meeting of the year.

While annual inflation slowed to 4.8% from 5% in October, it exceeded the 4.2% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Monthly inflation stood at 0.7%, the national statistics institute reported Thursday, more than triple the estimate.

A key price gauge that excludes volatile items increased 6% in the 12 months through November and printed at 0.5% on the month. Chile’s central bank targets cost-of-living increases at 3%.

Central bank President Rosanna Costa said Wednesday that price shocks have been dissipating, especially in volatile items, and inflation has seen a relevant slowdown. Policymakers see cost-of-living increases converging to target by year-end 2024.

“Although progress in controlling inflation effectively has been significant and we can outline its convergence, if there are no unexpected events, this process is not over yet,” Costa said in a presentation at a seminar in Santiago yesterday. Policymakers needed to “carefully evaluate” economic data and trends as inflation’s slowdown to the target has been more complex in recent times due to intense shocks.

Costa highlighted that the economy has been showing signs of stabilization, including private consumption, but said it is essential to pay attention to medium-term growth and ways in which it can increase.

Chile’s economic activity fell 0.1% in October from the month before as a 3.5% plunge in mining offset gains in other areas, signaling the country’s recovery remains uneven. Still, commerce gained 1.6% while services rose 0.6%, pointing to stabilizing consumer demand.

The central bank’s focus is to return growth to trend levels, and the authority will revise structural parameters of the economy, including the medium-term growth trend, during their next meeting, Costa said.

The central bank will publish its final interest rate decision of the year on Dec. 19.

