Chile’s Peso Sinks as Strikes Ramp Up Pressure on Government

(Bloomberg) -- Chile’s peso posted its biggest decline since 2011 as anti-government protesters attempted to ratchet up the pressure on the government with a national strike. Unions at the state-owned copper company Codelco said they had downed tools.

The peso fell 3.5% to 787.78, one day after hitting a record low and bringing its two-day decline to 5.3%. Some banks are likely to end trading an hour early today at 12:30 p.m. local time with public transport interrupted and many schools closed.

Chile has been wracked by more than three weeks of protests and riots against the rising cost of living and inequality. While the government has made concessions, including increased spending and a pledge to draw up a new constitution, it has failed to halt the protests. A national strike threatens to seriously escalate the economic cost of the movement.

The drop in the peso is due to “uncertainty over the changes to the constitution and therefore the country’s institutions,” Hugo Osorio, an analyst at Falcom Asset Management, told Pauta Bloomberg radio today. “But it also responds to the strike, which is adding to pressures that create instability.”

The drop in the peso is beginning to damp expectations for further interest rate cuts. Interest-rate swaps jumped, showing a shallower path of rate cuts and a swifter rebound. The five-year peso camara rate rose 15 basis points, on course for the biggest jump in three years.

Chilean government bonds dropped. The yield on CPI-linked BTU 2026s rose 25 basis points to 0.35%, while the yield on the peso 2026 BTPs increased 17 basis points to 2.9%.

While port workers and some miners laid down tools Tuesday, many of the giant copper mines in the north and Santiago’s airport were working normally. Barricades on some of the highways into Santiago impeded traffic, while clashes with the police broke out near the mining town of Calama. Valparaiso’s train system was also on strike, while workers from the state oil refinery marched through the town of Concon.

Operations at Codelco’s northern mines were impacted by strike, according to the president of Chuquicamata union no. 3, Rolando Millan.Millan rejected a statement from Codelco saying that the mines were operating normallyAnglo American’s Chagres and Los Bronces mines both operating, while El Soldado has some issues due to barricades on nearby highways, according to company statementCollahuasi copper mine operating normally, union president Felipe Roman saysBHP Billiton’s Escondida mine still operating, Union No. 1 President Patricio Tapia saysTeck Resources’s Quebrada Blanca mine operating, according to company spokesperson

--With assistance from Sebastian Boyd and Eduardo Thomson.

To contact the reporters on this story: Philip Sanders in Santiago at psanders@bloomberg.net;Maria Jose Campano in Santiago at mcampano@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Carolina Wilson at cwilson166@bloomberg.net, James Attwood

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.