Chile & Salsa Showdown winners reaping rewards of producing Pueblo's 'best' chiles

Pueblo's top commercial chile and salsa makers are reveling in the boost in business they've received since being crowned the best of the best for their Pueblo pepper prowess.

The kudos were handed out Friday following the Chili & Salsa Showdown last Thursday. The event kicked off the annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival which celebrates the local harvest, the crowning jewel of which is the Pueblo chile.

Anthony Gallegos, owner of Prime on a Dime catering, placed first in the green chile division.

"It's pretty cool, awesome to win," said Gallegos, who also placed second in the salsa and third in the red chile divisions. "This was my first time competing as a business and it's a pretty prestigious honor for Pueblo."

Paul Andrew Cordova, of Taco Casa, 23050 E. U.S. Highway 50, placed first in both the red chile and salsa categories. Paul Andrew's father Paul Cordova started the legacy 43 years ago.

"It's fun," said the elder Cordova. The family opened a total of three Taco Casa restaurants, but is now "down to just the original Taco Casa" as Paul is ready to retire.

The Cordova family's peppery passion

Cordova said his son Paul Andrew "wins something every year" during the Chili & Salsa Showdown.

The Cordovas get their Pueblo chiles and jalapenos from Bryan Crites at Crites Produce in Avondale.

Paul Cordova said Taco Casa's secret to success is that it has "always had good food and good service" with a "really nice staff."

"So they (customers) come back," he said.

Cordova said his sons Paul Andrew and Nolan often like to jump into the motorhome with him and take off. They've traveled to world championship chile competitions from Reno, Nevada, to Omaha, Nebraska.

Their dream is to win a world championship title and the accompanying $25,000 prize, he said.

Anthony Gallegos and his wife Latasha Gallegos stand with the three awards he won at the 2023 Chili and Salsa Showdown.

Gallegos family went from food truck to catering

Gallegos, along with his wife Latasha and mother Carol Gallegos, started the catering business in 2019. Before that, the family operated a food truck.

Story continues

"As a family, we've been doing this for a long time in Rocky Ford and Pueblo. My family has been making green chile since I was a baby, so I had good influences growing up," Gallegos said.

"Now that I've traveled the world, I realize you don't see our kind of green chile everywhere. We definitely make a lot of green chile for our dishes," he explained.

Those dishes range from smothered burritos and enchiladas to Camarones a la Diabla, a dish featuring "mouthwatering spicy jumbo shrimp in a roasted vegetable and chile sauce with Spanish rice, ranchero beans, guacamole, and flour tortillas," according to the online menu at primeonadime.net.

The secret to an award-winning green chile? Gallegos said he tried to be precise in following the contest parameters. He uses fresh Pueblo chile from Milberger Farms and relies on a basic hot chile that is not as fiery as he personally would like it to be.

"I do a good, even, pork-to-chile ratio and make it so it's not too thick and not too watery," he explained.

He likes to make his chile and salsa the day before they're to be eaten, but he made all his entries in this year's contest the morning of the competition, as he'd just gotten back from a two-week tour of Italy right before the contest.

Anthony Gallegos' 2023 Chili and Salsa Showdown first place winning green chile in the commercial category. Gallegos also won second place in salsa and third place in the red chile categories.

Chile, salsa championships are good for business

"It has definitely been good for business," as customers are clamoring to try the award-winning green chile made by Gallegos at Prime on a Dime.

"We always get pretty hammered" once Puebloans hear about the awards via social media or word of mouth, Paul Cordova said. "It's a form of advertisement and so we get people coming from all over Pueblo, La Junta and Las Animas."

Gallegos, like Cordova, is passing on his skills to the next generation. His daughter Kira is 10, so the legacy of good cooking should continue, at least for fun.

Kira hopes to have a career working with animals, he said.

