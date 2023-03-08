U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Chile Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook Q1 2023 Update: 50+ KPIs on End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chile Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

According to the publisher, social commerce industry in Chile is expected to grow by 28.4% on annual basis to reach US$1057.0 million in 2023.

The social commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 17.6% during 2022-2028. The social commerce GMV in the country will increase from US$1057.0 million in 2023 to reach US$2800.5 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of social commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of social commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of social commerce in Chile. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Chile Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028
Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators, 2019-2028

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories, 2019-2028

  • Clothing & Footwear

  • Beauty and Personal Care

  • Food & Grocery

  • Appliances and Electronics

  • Home Improvement

  • Travel

  • Hospitality

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment, 2019-2028

  • B2B

  • B2C

  • C2C

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device, 2019-2028

  • Mobile

  • Desktop

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Domestic

  • Cross Border

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location, 2019-2028

  • Tier-1 Cities

  • Tier-2 Cities

  • Tier-3 Cities

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method, 2019-2028

  • Credit Card

  • Debit Card

  • Bank Transfer

  • Prepaid Card

  • Digital & Mobile Wallet

  • Other Digital Payment

  • Cash

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

  • Video Commerce

  • Social Network-Led Commerce

  • Social Reselling

  • Group Buying

  • Product Review Platforms

Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour,2022

  • By Age

  • By Income Level

  • By Gender

Reasons to buy

  • In-depth Understanding of Social Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).

  • Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

  • Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate social commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About this Report.

2. Chile Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3. Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

4. Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories

5. Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

6. Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

7. Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location

8. Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities

9. Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

10. Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

11. Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents

12. Chile Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

13. Further Reading


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qqeg2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chile-social-commerce-market-intelligence-and-future-growth-dynamics-databook-q1-2023-update-50-kpis-on-end-use-sectors-operational-kpis-retail-product-dynamics-and-consumer-demographics-301765620.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

