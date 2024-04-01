Chile Telecom Operator WOM Files for Bankruptcy in the US

(Bloomberg) -- WOM, once a rising Chilean startup that vowed to challenge the country’s dominant telecom operators, filed for bankruptcy after falling short on a plan to refinance $348 million in debt due in November.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, according to documents dated Monday. The filing, which lists between $1 billion and $10 billion in liabilities and same in assets, allows WOM to keep operating while it works on a plan to repay creditors. The company also said that JPMorgan had agreed to provide $200 million in “debtor in possession” funding.

The mobile network operator bet on cheap plans and a bold marketing campaign to defy Chile’s incumbents, weathering intense competition across Latin America along the way. But recently it had drained cash fast as it fought to maintain its market share.

Its 2024 bonds had slid to below 30 cents on the dollar amid liquidity concerns and as the company and its bondholders hired advisers ahead of possible talks.

WOM, which stands for “Word of Mouth,” was created after Novator Partners LLP acquired the assets of Nextel Chile in 2015 and re-branded the unit. Novator was founded by Icelandic businessman Thor Bjorgolfsson.

The company has 21% of the market share for mobile lines in Chile, lagging only Telefonica SA’s Movistar and Entel SA, according to data through September collected by the local regulator. Carlos Slim’s Claro has the fourth biggest share.

