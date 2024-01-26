Chile Traders See Jumbo Interest Rate Cut of 100 Basis Points Coming Next Week

(Bloomberg) -- Chile traders expect the central bank to deliver a jumbo interest rate cut of 100 basis points next week, speeding up the pace of monetary easing for the second time in a row as inflation slows toward target.

Policymakers will lower borrowing costs to 7.25% on Jan. 31, according to a central bank survey published on Friday, below the prior forecast of 7.5% from earlier this month. Traders see annual inflation slowing to 2.8% in a year’s time.

Central bankers led by Rosanna Costa have room for aggressive rate cuts as analysts see inflation hitting the 3% target as soon as the first half of the year. In December, consumer prices posted their biggest monthly drop since 2013 on broad-based declines. Both consumer spending and investment are weak, and overall economic growth stagnated last year, keeping a lid on cost-of-living increases.

