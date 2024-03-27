Chile Unveils Lithium Salt Flats That it Plans to Lease to Private Companies

(Bloomberg) -- Chile unveiled salt flats that will be opened up to lithium mining, and others that will be protected, as part of a plan to double output of the battery metal over the next decade under a new public-private model.

Two flats — the giant Salar de Atacama where Chile produces all of its lithium currently, as well as Maricunga — were deemed to be of strategic importance, meaning future contracts will be controlled by the state, ministers told reporters in Santiago Tuesday. At two other areas, state-owned companies will be able to negotiate terms with private-sector partners, while companies will be invited to express interest in 26 other areas in a tender process.

President Gabriel Boric wants to tap more of the world’s largest reserves of the key ingredient in electric-vehicle batteries, which are locked in brine deposits under salt flats in the northern desert. His leftist government’s model will see state firms take control of partnerships with the private sector in the most prospective areas. Private firms will be able to control less strategic operations.

Companies will have 60 days beginning in April to request more information on the salt flats open to investment. The government expects to see three or four new projects under development by 2026. After a supply glut saw lithium prices plunge last year, authorities are betting that prospective bidders will take a long-term view on the shift away from fossil fuels.

Currently only US-based Albemarle Corp. and local firm SQM produce lithium in Chile, which has been losing market share due to strict output quotas.

While Albemarle’s contract runs through 2043, SQM’s expires in 2030. As a result, the Santiago-based firm has agreed in principle to hand over a majority stake in its brine assets to state-owned Codelco in exchange for extending operations for three decades.

As a major producer of lithium and copper, Chile is at the forefront of the global transition to clean energy. But the government’s engaged in a delicate dance, seeking a bigger role for the state while attempting to attract more private capital, defend the environment and move further down the value chain — all at a time of increased tensions between its top trading partners, China and the US.

