Chilean host: "no excuses" for not reaching agreement at U.N climate talks

MADRID, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Carolina Schmidt, the Chilean president of U.N. climate talks in Madrid, told governments on Thursday there could be no excuses for not reaching an agreement as the talks entered their final stretch.

"There cannot be any excuses for not reaching agreement," Schmidt told delegates at the two-week annual negotiations, which are due to conclude on Friday. "I call on you to work together to be able to give a positive response tomorrow."

