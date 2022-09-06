U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

CHILI'S DEBUTS EXPANSIVE HAPPY HOUR AND BAR MENU IN TIME FOR FOOTBALL SEASON

·4 min read

Iconic brand introduces roster of bar bites and signature drinks as well as happy hour pricing in effect during prime football times

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Right now every football fan is thinking this year is going to be their year, and Chili's® Grill & Bar wants each diehard fanatic to know that they're right. Why? Because Chili's is staking its claim as the bar destination this season, lining up a brand-new happy hour and drink menu exclusively available at our bar. When is that happy hour? Well, here's the kicker (pun intended): when football is on, happy hour is on at Chili's (subject to local requirements).

Chili's Launches Exclusive New Menu Available Only at the Bar
Chili's Launches Exclusive New Menu Available Only at the Bar

With the menu we've cooked, shaken and poured (at unbelievable prices, by the way), we're confident the Chili's bar will be the one where fans love to eat and drink all season. That's good news too, because games are on almost every day, and we're prepped to show them all no matter what team Guests support. Whether you're looking for your hometown Cowboys in Dallas or you're a Seahawks fan in South Florida, Chili's will have every game for every fan.

"We're taking our bar experience to the next level this football season and doubling down with deals on beers and an all-new gameday lineup, including nine new flavors of wings and a Chili's Philly that won't disappoint. Plus, we're introducing America to Texas' favorite way to drink tequila with the Chili's Ranch Water," said George Felix, Chili's Chief Marketing Officer. "Our Guests can come to Chili's all season to watch their favorite teams while our team serves up an awesome new menu."

What's happy hour without the drink deals? We're talking beer, cocktails and shots during game time. This all-star lineup includes America's top domestic and import drafts with a 16 oz. Bud Light as low as $3 and a 16 oz. Modelo as low as $4, and fan favorite margs like our Tequila Trifecta and Straw-Eddy 'Rita for $6.

We also have a couple rookies that need a proper introduction. Chili's Ranch WaterTM is a Texas staple we're proud to shine the national spotlight on. With just three ingredients – Patron® Reposado Tequila, soda and a splash of lime – it's a no-nonsense cocktail with a name to match and a fanbase that's growing by the minute. We're calling all new shots with PB&J (Skrewball® Peanut Butter Whiskey, Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur), Lemon Drop (Deep Eddy® Lemon Vodka shaken with simple syrup and lemon) and Green Tea (Jameson® Irish Whiskey shaken with Peach Schnapps and lemon sour, topped with Sprite®) now on the menu. And, shhh… we also have secret menu items: an Iceberg, Modelo topped with frozen margarita, and a Michelada, Modelo with bloody Mary mix, lime juice and a Southwest Cajun rim.

But wait, it doesn't stop there! Guests can chow down on any of the 10 new bar bites while cheering on their team, and they start at just $5. Since we all know you can't have football without wings, Chili's is featuring nine bold wing flavors from our famous House BBQ to spicy Mango Habanero all served with a side of curly fries and our house-made ranch. Our White Queso Curly Fries are served with a side of house-made ranch and the option to load them up with bacon and jalapeños. Our Chili's Philly is made up of premium thinly sliced steak, grilled bell peppers and onions, jalapeños and white queso served on a toasted buttery roll. To sweeten the squad, we've added a Grown-Up Molten to our roster – the fan-favorite Molten Chocolate Cake served with a sidecar of Skrewball® Peanut Butter Whiskey.

Our full bar rollout and happy hour is live now at Chili's across the country with times varying by location. Bottom line: when football is on, happy hour is on at Chili's! Additional details on our new menu offerings, participating locations and hours by location are available here.

About Chili's® Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously — but not ourselves — because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two U.S. territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $96 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Find more information about us at chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

 

Chili's Grill & Bar
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chilis-debuts-expansive-happy-hour-and-bar-menu-in-time-for-football-season-301618381.html

SOURCE Chili's Grill & Bar

