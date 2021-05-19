U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,083.55
    -44.28 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,655.43
    -405.23 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,177.16
    -126.47 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,174.10
    -36.77 (-1.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.93
    -2.56 (-3.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,885.30
    +17.30 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    28.03
    -0.30 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2217
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    -0.0120 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4163
    -0.0025 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7620
    -0.1280 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,232.30
    -5,915.96 (-13.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.33
    -117.14 (-10.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.20
    -84.04 (-1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,044.45
    -362.39 (-1.28%)
     
Chili's owner sees people return in droves for sizzling fajitas, ribs and $5 margaritas

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
The increasing number of fajitas flying out of the kitchen —and the $5 margaritas to wash it down — at Brinker International-owned Chili's is beginning to heat up sales as the restaurant chain enters the summer months. 

Brinker International (EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts said on Yahoo Finance Live the combination of stimulus checks and more people being vaccinated for COVID-19 is driving a noticeable pickup in the business. 

"Through April we saw really significant trend changes and solid growth, 10% above pre-pandemic levels. Those are very encouraging signs that the consumer is back, that they are excited to be coming out to restaurants again and to get to maybe take masks off here and get back to life as it was pre-pandemic. We are thrilled to have them come back into our restaurants," Roberts said. 

Brinker operates 1,657 Chili's restaurants mostly in the U.S. It also owns Italian food concept Maggiano's, which has 54 restaurants in operation. 

Florida, Orlando, Chili&#39;s Grill & Bar, restaurant entrance. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Florida, Orlando, Chili's Grill & Bar, restaurant entrance. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The company said in late April when it reported earnings that comparable restaurant sales at Chili's rose 2% in March, a sharp improvement from an 8.8% drop in February. Sales at Maggiano's in March fell 29.5% compared to a 38% decline in February. Roberts' latest comments suggest business has continued to trend in the right direction, perhaps more so than Wall Street analysts think. 

Added Roberts on current trends at Chili's, "We are just still selling a lot of burgers, a lot of ribs and a lot of fajitas. So that's what they love about Chili's, that's what we do well. We haven't seen a big shift [in what's being ordered], we are selling a lot of margaritas."

Brinker International shares declined 3% on Wednesday amid a broader market pullback. Over the last six months, Brinker's stock has gained 21% compared to a 15% gain for the S&P 500 as the restaurant owner has posted improved financials. The stock has slightly lagged close rival Olive Garden-owner Darden — shares are up 25% in the last six months. 

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

  • Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. posted its biggest decline on record Wednesday, joining a rout in global crypto stocks after Bitcoin and Ether prices collapsed.The largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange fell as much as 13% to a record low of $208 amid a broader rout in cryptocurrencies. Coinbase also said it was investigating “intermittent downtime” on its platform, while Binance, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, temporarily disabled Ethereum withdrawals citing network congestion.Bitcoin plunged as much as 31% and approached $30,000 before rebounding to about $36,000 at 9:55 a.m. in New York. The cryptocurrency has now erased all the gains it made following Tesla Inc.’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would add the asset to its balance sheet. A statement from the People’s Bank of China Tuesday reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment added to the selloff. Ethereum lost more than 40%, while Dogecoin declined 45%.Read more: Bitcoin Plunge Wipes $500 Billion From Value in Crypto RoutThe broader U.S. stock market also slumped with the S&P 500 Index and Nasdaq 100 Index each falling 1.3% as concern over a pickup in inflation weighed on global stocks.MicroStrategy Inc. lost as much as 16% and has now erased two-thirds of its value from its February high. On Tuesday, the enterprise-software company known for its bullish bets on cryptocurrencies disclosed that it bought another 229 Bitcoin, bringing its total to over 92,000.Amid other crypto-connected stocks, Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. lost 14%, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. fell 13%, Riot Blockchain Inc. slid 13% and Bit Digital Inc. was down 11%.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU eyes another go at more unified European business taxation

    The European Commission wants to propose in 2023 a more unified way of taxing companies in the European Union, hoping that such rules, which have failed to win support in the past, will stand a better chance if they follow global OECD solutions expected this year. The Commission will present a plan on Tuesday including this proposal and other measures for adjusting the EU's business taxation to make it more up to date with the modern world, where cross-border business, often carried out via the Internet, is commonplace. The deal is aimed at stopping governments competing with each other through lowering tax rates to attract investment and at creating a way to tax profits in countries where the customers are rather than where a company sets up its office for tax purposes.

  • Investment firms took positions on stocks hit by Archegos implosion, Gamestop

    Several investment firms purchased shares in ViacomCBS Inc, Baidu and Discovery Inc, which made big market moves linked to the implosion of investment firm Archegos Capital Management, while others on Monday disclosed bets against retail-trading favorite GameStop Corp. A number of investment managers bet on companies that plummeted when large banks sold them in a hurry amid the collapse of Archegos at the end March. Other funds used the first quarter to take out put option positions, which are bearish bets, in GameStop.

  • U.S. Equities Extend Slide Amid Crypto Plunge: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks extended their slide on Wednesday as Bitcoin’s plunge sent cryptocurrency-linked shares tumbling and commodity prices fell amid mounting concern about inflation.The Nasdaq 100 Index retreated for a third day, extending the loss from its mid-April record to about 7%. Crypto-exposed shares including Coinbase Global Inc., Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. tumbled after Bitcoin sank to the lowest since January. Tesla Inc. slipped after data showed a slowdown in China sales. Target Corp. touched a record high after predicting a more profitable year as quarterly sales soared. All 11 of the main S&P 500 industry groups declined, led by energy and raw materials, as investors awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting.Bitcoin plunged to as low as $30,000, erasing all the gains it had notched after Tesla said Feb. 8 that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital asset and accept it as payment. Other cryptocurrencies followed, pressured in part by a Tuesday statement from the People’s Bank of China reiterating that digital tokens can’t be used as a form of payment.“Tactically, it seems a bit overdone as fundamentals have changed modestly,” Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners, said of the crypto rout. “However, this type of volatility is a reminder that the asset class is pure. This type of move could flush out some of the casual crypto investors, since we haven’t seen this type of downward volatility in some time.”Read More: Crypto Exchanges Creak Under Swift Pace of Transactions: TopLiveStocks have lost steam in recent sessions, with pricier sectors such as technology tumbling on worries about inflation and a Covid-19 resurgence in some countries. While policymakers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for some time to come, traders will parse the Fed’s minutes for clues about the outlook. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell for a second day.“Debate on whether inflation rebound is transitory or persistent might not end soon and could keep markets unnerved during summer,” Barclays Plc strategists led by Emmanuel Cau said in a note. “The risk of another taper tantrum is low at this stage,” while economic and earnings growth should favor equities over bonds, they added.Elsewhere, oil dropped on rising U.S. stockpiles and the possibility of more supply from Iran.Here are some key events this week:The Fed publishes minutes from its April meeting Wednesday, which may provide clues to officials’ views on the recovery and how they define “transitory” when it comes to inflationEIA crude oil inventory report WednesdaySt. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic to speak at separate events WednesdayIMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 1.2% as of 10:54 a.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.8%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7%The MSCI World index fell 1.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.2217The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.4144The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 108.63 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.12%Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.2% to $62 a barrelGold futures rose 0.7% to $1,881 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU proposes unified corporate tax regime fit for 21st century

    The European Union's executive on Tuesday adopted a plan for a more unified corporate tax regime across the bloc, whose 27 national systems are struggling to cope in a world where cross-border business, often via the Internet, is commonplace. Under its proposal, certain large companies operating in the EU would have to publish their effective tax rates to ensure greater transparency, and there would be new anti-tax avoidance measures to tackle the abusive use of shell companies. "It's time to rethink taxation in Europe," Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for the economy, said in a statement.

  • No pain, no gain for big funds hunting the next Tesla

    The race to find the next Tesla is on but the search is turning up plenty of clunkers as well as potential superstars. Fidelity Investments, BlackRock Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc and Scotland's Baillie Gifford are among the fund houses helping to bankroll the shift from fossil-fueled transportation with investments in one or more of 32 electric vehicle industry companies which they believe will be long-term winners in the electrification movement. In just three weeks, from late April to mid-May, the combined value of those 32 companies has slid more than $200 billion to $810 billion, according to data compiled by Reuters and investor website Pitchbook, with Tesla, the world's most valuable automaker, accounting for three-quarters of the drop.

  • CBDCs May Be Disruptive for Financial Systems, Fitch Ratings Says

    “Widespread adoption of CBDCs may be disruptive for financial systems if associated risks are not managed,” warn Fitch Ratings analysts.

  • Credit Traders Have No Room for Error in Dot-Com Bubble Redux

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing chorus of analysts is warning that high-quality company debt may have nowhere to go but down as investment-grade spreads approach levels last seen in the lead-up to the dot-com bubble.“The best days are behind” for corporate credit, Morgan Stanley strategists led by Srikanth Sankaran wrote in a May 16 midyear outlook. “The combination of extended valuations, less favorable technicals and a slower pace of balance sheet repair suggests that credit markets have progressed to a mid-cycle environment.”Spreads on BBB rated bonds, which account for more than half of the high-grade universe, narrowed to an average of 106 basis points over Treasuries on Monday, fueled by investor demand for the lowest-rated yet highest-yielding part of the asset class. Should spreads breach 100 basis points, it would be the first time since the dot-com era of the late 1990s.Morgan Stanley is calling for 17 basis points of widening for U.S. investment-grade bonds through the first half of 2022, and downgraded its credit outlook to neutral.Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. expects another stretch of rising Treasury yields will “lead the market to price in a much faster rate-hiking cycle,” strategists led by Hans Mikkelsen wrote in a note distributed Monday. That will cause spreads to widen in the coming months as investors are pushed to either sell or sit on the sidelines.Still, some say BBBs, the best performing tier of high-grade credit this year, may continue to enjoy a tailwind despite the tight spreads. Citigroup Inc. notes that President Joe Biden’s bailout of multi-employer pensions may spur tens of billions of dollars in demand for corporate bonds with the lowest investment-grade ratings.Morgan Stanley’s bearish forecast for credit overall also favors BBBs due to their marginally higher yields, with expectations that returns will now be driven “by carry and credit-picking rather than beta and capital appreciation.”And duration is also working in the rating bucket’s favor. With shorter average maturities than higher-rated corporate debt, BBBs are less exposed to losses from rising rates.U.S.Seven companies are looking to sell fresh debt in the U.S. investment-grade bond market Tuesday, including Charter Communications and Microchip Technology. Monday’s session saw the week kick off with almost $20 billion in new sales from 10 issuers.Borrowers are growing increasingly frustrated at a perceived failure by banks to explain their Libor transition plans and offer products tied to replacement rates.For the first time since January 2020, U.S. bankruptcy courts saw no large Chapter 11 bankruptcy filings last week.Eric Cole’s Warlander Asset Management will combine with Ellington Management Group as the investment firms seek to expand their corporate credit capabilities, according to an investor letter seen by Bloomberg.For deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropeA triple-tranche sale from American Tower and the final SURE offering from the EU led a jam-packed day for deals in Europe’s bond market.Credit Suisse Group AG on Monday issued its first euro and sterling notes since the collapse of Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. While the sales left demand for the bank’s debt in no doubt, they also highlighted increases in the bank’s funding costs since March.Lender calls for Carnival, Solera and Vocus term loans were Tuesday, while commitments were due for Azelis.AsiaChina Huarong Asset Management Co. has transferred funds to repay a $300 million bond maturing Thursday, according to a person familiar with the matter.Still, bondholders in the bad-debt manager may face significant losses, with China planning an overhaul that would hit both domestic and foreign creditors, according to a New York Times report.As the Huarong saga increases scrutiny of ‘bad bank’ debt globally, India’s version will keep a tight leash on its own debt financing, according to a top official of the association helping to finalize the details.Global banks are losing share in the $186 billion lending market for Chinese borrowers offshore, falling behind local rivals boosting their presence just as the nation’s corporate sector recovers from the pandemic.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Family Offices Reveal Biggest Equity Picks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stanley Druckenmiller said last week that pretty much anyone could make money in the markets right now and that he was up 17% this year.The latest regulatory filing from his Duquesne Family Office shows some of the ways he’s done this and what he’s betting on going forward.The investor, worth $10.4 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, took a new $154.6 million position in Citigroup Inc., and a smaller stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co., a bet that could benefit from rising rates.Duquesne also amassed a $69.7 million stake in online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. and boosted its holdings of Starbucks Corp. and Expedia Group Inc. -- a nod to the rapidly vaccinated U.S. and a potential return to more travel and work from the office.Overall, the firm disclosed on Monday $3.9 billion of U.S. equity holdings in the 13F filing, a slight increase from the prior quarter.Druckenmiller made some sizable trades involving consumer businesses inordinately impacted by the pandemic. He liquidated stakes in Walt Disney Co. and cruise liner Carnival Corp. Duquesne also trimmed its holdings in used-car retailer Carvana Co. and miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc., which is up 70% this year.Extremely PrivateFamily offices, the closely held investment vehicles of the ultra-wealthy, are often impenetrably discreet. The 13F filings are required by the Securities and Exchange Commission of money managers overseeing more than $100 million in U.S. equities and must be filed within 45 days of the end of each quarter.Only a handful of family offices out of the thousands operating globally file the forms. Most are too small or farm their equity investments out to external money managers. Some, such as Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, buy securities through swap arrangements with banks, which keeps their holdings hidden. Hwang’s family office, which blew up at the end of March, never filed a 13F.For those required to file the forms, they offer a glimpse into the investment strategies of some of the world’s wealthiest people.Soros Fund Management, for instance, revealed on Friday it snapped up shares of ViacomCBS Inc., Baidu Inc., Vipshop Holdings Ltd. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The investment firm, which oversees $27 billion, didn’t hold the shares prior to Archegos’s implosion, said a person familiar with the fund’s trading.Iconiq, WildcatBlue Pool Capital, which manages part of the fortunes of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma, increased its investments in U.S. tech giants and trimmed exposure to health-care stocks in the first quarter, according to its latest filing.The Hong Kong-based firm took new positions in Uber Technologies Inc. and Twitter Inc. and added to its bets on Microsoft Corp. and Facebook Inc. In total the seven-year old firm disclosed it held 31 U.S. stocks worth a combined $446 million at the end of the quarter.Bluecrest Capital Management, the investment firm of billionaire trader Michael Platt, disclosed it held $3.8 billion of U.S. equities, a jump of more than $400 million from the prior period. The firm’s largest new positions were NRG Energy Inc., China Biologic Products Holdings and blank check firm Churchill Capital Corp VII.Iconiq Capital, the San Francisco-based multifamily office that has managed money for high-profile Silicon Valley billionaires like Sheryl Sandberg, Mark Zuckerberg and Reid Hoffman, reported that the value of its disclosed holdings surged 121% from the previous quarter, to $8.9 billion.Iconiq boosted its biggest position, in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc., and revealed holdings of Roblox Corp. and Twilio Inc. Its Snowflake stake now makes up the vast majority of the total value of Iconiq’s disclosed portfolio.Another family office betting on Snowflake was David Bonderman’s Wildcat Capital Management, which disclosed $819 million of U.S. equities at the end of the quarter.The firm, which shares its name with the location of a home Bonderman owned near Aspen, Colorado, revealed a new position in South Korea’s Coupang Inc., which went public in March. Its largest holdings remain Skillz Inc. and Costar Group Inc.(Adds detail on Bluecrest Capital Management in 13th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB’s Guindos Upbeat on Economy Despite Financial Stability Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The European Central Bank is relatively upbeat on the economic outlook as it prepares for a crucial monetary policy meeting next month, despite mounting risks to financial stability from overvalued asset prices.The risks to the economic outlook “are much more balanced than in the past,” ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Vaccinations are gaining momentum everywhere in Europe, and we are catching up, we are bridging the gap.”The ECB’s Governing Council will meet on June 10 to review updated forecasts and judge whether it should start to scale back its emergency bond-buying program. Purchases were stepped up this quarter to counter rising borrowing costs driven by the faster U.S. recovery.Guindos said policy makers will take into account a wide range of uncertainties, including new virus strains and risks to some emerging markets. He also noted the mounting risks addressed in the ECB’s Financial Stability Review, which was published Wednesday.That report commented on the dangers of high debt burdens and “remarkable exuberance” in markets -- language which echoed former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan’s “irrational exuberance” comment during the dot-com bubble in the 1990s.It highlights concerns that the flood of fiscal and monetary stimulus needed to fight the crisis is also building up dangerous imbalances. Guindos sad the ECB sees “some segments of overvaluation,” but no asset bubble so far.Still, the ECB warned that if more upward surprises in U.S. inflation prompt investor bets on earlier monetary tightening, driving up bond yields without an accompanying improvement in economic growth, “spillovers from U.S. equity market repricing could be substantial.”Rising yields would depress bond prices and weaken balance sheets at the region’s banks -- which have long suffered from feeble profitability.“A 10% correction in U.S. equity markets could therefore lead to a significant tightening of euro-area financial conditions, similar to around a third of the tightening witnessed after the coronavirus shock in March 2020,” it said.Read more: ECB’s Stability Report Is Scary Reading: Marcus AshworthWhile the Fed has rebuffed suggestions of imminent tightening, some investors are betting that it’ll need to scale back support sooner rather than later. U.S. consumer prices rose in April by the most since 2009, prompting officials to insist that such spikes are likely to be transitory.Over the longer term, Guindos said the ECB won’t shy from withdrawing support once the pandemic crisis has passed.“If there is a normalization of the current situation, if the pandemic is over, if the economic recovery is there and is gaining momentum and inflation goes towards our target, we have been very clear that our emergency program -- the PEPP program -- is a temporary,” Guindos said. “We’ll have to take the consequences and decisions to deal with the new situation.”The ECB report also noted “exuberance” in crypto-assets, stating that “the surge in Bitcoin prices has eclipsed previous financial bubbles like the ‘tulip mania’ and the South Sea Bubble in the 1600s and 1700s.” Still, it concluded that with such assets not widely used for payment, and with banks having limited exposure, the financial stability risks “appear limited at present.”Read more: ECB’s Guindos Says Crypto Assets Aren’t a ‘Real Investment’The central bank highlighted other risks facing the economy, including slack in the labor market and subdued investment which could lead to a sluggish recovery. It also included a new analysis of climate-related risks, which affect a “significant share” of bank loans to companies.The ECB said the uneven economic impact of the pandemic means financial stability risks are likely to materialize in sectors and countries with higher pre-existing vulnerabilities.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Central Banks Snuff Out Classic Rate Bets as Commodities Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The surge in commodities prices is failing to trigger some of the traditional responses in bonds and currencies.Unlike recent commodities rallies in 2008 and 2011, yields on Treasuries and currencies of major exporters like Australia have barely budged. Likewise, the Federal Reserve’s favored measure of inflation expectations has disconnected from moves in raw materials.The biggest buffer: Central bank credibility. Led by the Federal Reserve, policy makers have consistently doubled down on lower-for-longer rates and projections for “transitory” inflation. That’s left investors wary to bet against commitments to keep policy loose for the foreseeable future.“The big change this time around is central bank policy,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. Ultra-easy monetary policy is now “weighing down currencies that would have naturally risen a lot more during a cycle where commodity prices are rising.”The Australian and New Zealand dollars -- two major currencies whose fates usually rely heavily on trends in commodities consumed by China’s booming economy -- are indisputable laggards. Each has increased less than 0.5% over the past three months.The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, has surged more than 5% as the central bank signaled it may dial back stimulus. The loonie’s rapid rise could give way to pressure on officials to slow development and curb capital inflows, as is usually the case during commodities booms in Canada.Last week, both the U.S. consumer and producer price index reports surprised to the upside, adding fuel to the global inflation debate on the heels of strong Chinese producer price data. Yet the market reaction was relatively muted after the PPI figures -- with 5-year and 10-year yields easing alongside a weaker greenback.The Fed’s own new “common inflation expectations” quarterly gauge, which aggregates a range of such measures, is hovering around 2%, a level that officials want to see overshot for some time.Meanwhile, prices have accelerated for materials as disparate as copper, cotton, rubber and lumber, as well as semiconductors, amid supply disruptions and surging demand.The disparity is a sign of the times amid an evolution -- perhaps revolution -- of central banking. The Fed’s commitment to run the economy hot has rattled markets in part because it means abandoning what has long been a core of their strategy: to act preemptively to curb inflation.In this brave new world, market participants are still grappling with whether to trust that officials will act before price surges get out of control and do more harm than good -- balanced against the full-employment mandate.That message is getting through to traders of the Australian and New Zealand currencies, while for others, hints of monetary policy tightening are giving reason to pile in.“The Bank of Canada and Norges Bank are the only central banks in the developed world to give an unambiguous signal that they’re contemplating withdrawing monetary accommodation,” said Stephen Miller, Sydney-based investment consultant at GSFM, a unit of Canada’s CI Financial Corp. “The RBA has been so aggressively beating the drum on keeping the pedal to the metal that it’s worked in terms of keeping the Aussie lower despite iron ore prices soaring.”A closer look at breakeven rates offers further evidence that investors largely aren’t acting on any inflation worries. The U.S. 10-year breakeven, which has jumped to an eight-year high, isn’t sending a clear runaway-inflation message when viewed against long-term trends.If potential for runaway inflation were the trigger, the spot and forward breakeven curves would be upward-sloping, Cornerstone Macro analysts, led by ex-Fed official Roberto Perli, said in a May 11 report. Yet both are inverted, implying a market bet that inflation is temporary.To be sure, some of the usual correlations have broken down due to other pandemic-related worries.The Philippine peso, which usually moves in inverse with oil prices, is relatively stable given that inflation is damped by weak economic growth -- rising more than 1% over the past three months, the most across a dozen Asia currencies. That relationship underscores the central banking mantra these days that growth and employment should remain a greater focus than prices.Looking ahead, persistence in materials prices and further hints of wage gains could start to sway the Fed’s message -- and build momentum for investors to respond.“Recent record highs in metal prices are probably just the beginning,” Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp., said in a May 11 report. Chinese demand and green-economy investment should keep iron ore and copper, especially, on the upswing, he said.(Updates currency data in fifth, third-to-last paragraphs, and second chart.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin’s 40% crash ‘does feel like capitulation,’ says crypto specialist, but here’s where the next crucial support level stands

    Crypto markets shift from buy, buy, bitcoin to bye, bye bitcoin, in a nanosecond --- and market technicians say that the digital asset may have more room to fall in the near-term as a monthslong bullish trend unravels.

  • Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

    Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-1/2 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China's move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. At one point during the meltdown, nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the cryptocurrency's market capitalization. Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it further down, It hit a 3-1/2-month low of $30,066.

  • Bitcoin Drops to $36K, Triggering $8B in Liquidations

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Jack Bogle’s ghost warns about 401(k)s

    Retirement investors have never had it so good. For a decade now individual retirement accounts and company 401(k) plans have been booming thanks to the stock market’s giddy rise. Bogle died in 2019.

  • JPMorgan hires UBS banker Novak for activism defense team

    JPMorgan Chase has hired veteran banker Darren Novak from UBS to lead its shareholder activism defense efforts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, three people familiar with the matter said. JPMorgan declined to comment and Novak did not respond to a request for comment. Novak joined UBS in 2017 and moved to the London office from New York in 2019.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $40,000 after China issues crypto warning

    The warning from China's central bank was posted on its WeChat account, according to analysts and media reports.

  • AT&T Is Cutting Its Dividend and Spinning Off WarnerMedia. Here’s How Much Its Stock Might Be Worth.

    AT&T's stock is the biggest loser in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. Its valuation depends on how much credit investors give the combined WarnerMedia/Discovery for its future streaming efforts.

  • Buyers beware as "altcoin" frenzy bruises bitcoin

    Bitcoin's smaller rivals are eroding its share of the $2 trillion digital currency market. Among the major "altcoins" - as all cryptocurrencies aside from bitcoin are known - some such as ethereum aspire to be the backbone of a future financial system. Others, like Dogecoin, have no such ambitions, and are barely used in payments or business.

  • Why AT&T's stock is getting smashed after mega media deal with Discovery

    AT&T investors are on the run after the company shocked Wall Street by unloading its WarnerMedia division to Discovery.