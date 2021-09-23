U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.75
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,227.00
    +98.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,190.00
    +26.50 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.70
    +7.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    +0.17 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    -15.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    -0.37 (-1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1701
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8590
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,705.12
    +1,636.57 (+3.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.30
    +57.82 (+5.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Chill Brands Adds International Marketing and CPG Veterans to Team

·1 min read

Company secures services of Ransom Company and Rhino Marketing

Highlights

-Thomas Hensey and Tim Ransom joined Chill Brands Group as strategic advisors August 2021

-The duo has participated in the launch of more than 1000 successful international brands

-Success portfolio includes NFL, Redbull, Coppertone, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farms an hundreds of Fortune 500 brand extensions

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chill Brands Group announced a service agreement with Rhino Marketing that includes support for product development, marketing services and strategic communication.

Rhino Marketing's Thomas Hensley has over 30 years of international brand experience across Red Bull, Budweiser, Nissan, British American Tobacco and the National Football League. He is joined by Tim Ransom who is supporting Chill Brands Group using a track record of success that includes successful product design, launches and repositioning with brands that include Fruit of the Loom, Florida's Natural, Coppertone, Coca-Cola, Stax Recording, Hush Collection, Sarana Beer and a litany of other national and international brands.

"Chill has a robust and popular range of tobacco alternative products that we believe will make the Company a truly global brand," said Chill Brands Co-CEO Trevor Taylor. Building a global brand requires world-class talent and experience and we are pleased to welcome the expertise of Hensley and Ransom to Team Chill."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chill-brands-adds-international-marketing-and-cpg-veterans-to-team-301383481.html

SOURCE Chill Brands Group

Recommended Stories

  • MGM Eyes Ways to Get Control of BetMGM With U.K. Partner in Play

    (Bloomberg) -- MGM Resorts International is weighing ways to get control of the BetMGM online gambling business now that its partner in the venture, Entain Plc, has received a takeover bid, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Globa

  • Zoom may face delay on key Five9 deal after DOJ review-analysts

    Zoom Video Communications Inc's proposed $15 billion deal for cloud-based call center operator Five9 Inc may be delayed by a U.S. Justice Department-led committee review but is unlikely to be scrapped, analysts said on Wednesday. Zoom agreed in July to buy Five9, its biggest deal yet, to diversify from its core video conferencing services that helped power its meteoric growth at the start of the pandemic. Zoom's shares tumbled last month after the company signaled a faster-than-expected drop in demand, with some industry experts also questioning its future plans as people returned to office.

  • ConocoPhillips bets $23 billion on U.S. shale oil as rivals retreat

    ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world's continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's West Texas properties, nine months after closing a $13.3 billion deal for Concho Resources, puts the company's future squarely in shale after exiting Canada's oil sands, U.S. offshore and British North Sea fields. The strategy depends on a world thirsty for cheap oil and Conoco's ability to extract it with less carbon emissions.

  • U.S. Bancorp Joins Finance Merger Wave With $8 Billion Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp ended years of speculation with its $8 billion acquisition of MUFG Union Bank NA, joining the wave of consolidation sweeping U.S. regional banks.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Be

  • Barings to Buy Business Development Company Lender Sierra Income

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment firm Barings BDC Inc. has agreed to buy Sierra Income Corp. in a deal valued at $623.7 million that will lift Barings to among the top 10 biggest business-development companies.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merke

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Shares?

    The big shareholder groups in IG Acquisition Corp. ( NASDAQ:IGAC ) have power over the company. Large companies usually...

  • Entain soars on DraftKings bid; MGM keeps poker face

    Entain's shares hit a record high on Wednesday after the British gambling group received a $22.4 billion takeover proposal from U.S. rival DraftKings, double a bid it rejected from joint venture partner MGM in January. Dealmaking is picking up in the online gaming industry as the United States opens up to sports betting and players look to build scale and tap the expertise of foreign companies in more developed markets. Shares in Entain, which owns traditional Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops as well as newer online brands such as bwin and partypoker, jumped as much as 11% to hit 25 pounds and top London's benchmark index.

  • Media SPAC led by former CBS chief begins trading on NASDAQ

    Argus Capital, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by former ViacomCBS and CBS executives targeting media, entertainment and sports investments, is expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Wednesday, seeking to raise up to $265 million. It aims to participate in the deal-making frenzy that has defined the media industry this year. Argus, led by Joseph Ianniello, who ran CBS prior to its merger with Viacom, and Marc DeBevoise, most recently the chief executive officer of ViacomCBS Digital, filed with the SEC in July.

  • Citizens Financial CEO Hunts for Wealth Business Amid Deal Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- Citizens Financial Group Inc. has been on a buying spree, but Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun is still chasing one spot: wealth.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’“Pe

  • Tribe Property Technologies to Acquire Property Management Portfolio in South-Eastern British Columbia

    Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) ("Tribe" or the "Company") has entered into an agreement to acquire Powder Highway Management Group's ("PHMG") Property Management Portfolio, comprising of residential management contracts and current employees in the communities of Revelstoke and Golden (the "Acquisition"); expanding Tribe's management services to the south-eastern corner of British Columbia.

  • Silgan Holdings Acquires Gateway Plastics For $485M

    Sustainable rigid packaging solutions provider Silgan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SLGN) has acquired Gateway Plastics for $485 million. Gateway Plastics manufactures and sells dispensing closures and integrated dispensing packaging solutions, primarily for the food and beverage markets. It operates a manufacturing facility in Mequon, Wisconsin, and is projected to generate about $150 million in sales and about $46 million in adjusted EBITDA for 2021. The acquisition further expands Silgan's product of

  • National Express unveils £480 million all-stock takeover bid for Stagecoach

    A surprise deal in the transport sector ignited shares in both National Express and Stagecoach today. Coach operator National Express announced the unexpected bid for rival Stagecoach, the UK’s biggest bus company. It is offering Stagecoach investors 0.36 of stock for every share they hold.

  • Meggitt Shareholders Vote to Back $8.7 Billion Parker Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Meggitt Plc’s owners voted in favor of a 6.3 billion-pound ($8.7 billion) buyout by U.S. aerospace firm Parker-Hannifin Corp., leaving the U.K. government to decide whether to intervene in the latest foreign takeover of a defense supplier. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Sc

  • Pro-Erdogan Media Mogul in Talks to Revamp $1.5 Billion in Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- The owner of Turkey’s biggest media empire, a group loyal to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is in talks to restructure about $1.5 billion of loans that include funds used to finance its acquisitions of several newspapers and television stations, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes

  • Long delayed Stagecoach Group and National Express merger makes a lot of sense

    Stagecoach first tried to buy National Express in 2009. Activist investor Elliott advocated for a merger at National Express three years later. Stagecoach’s exit from UK rail in 2019 — a business National Express has nothing to do with — made its rival look more seriously at a tie-up and the blow from the pandemic seems to have been the final spur.

  • Analysis-JPMorgan's 2021 deal spree aims to fill the few holes left in its global operations

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has been on a boutique-business buying spree this year, acquiring or investing in around 30 companies since the start of 2021. In September alone, the bank took a close-to 75% stake in Volkswagen's payments, bought the media company that owns Zagat and on Tuesday bought a college financial planning used by more than 5 million students in the United States. Those three transactions illustrate the contours of JPMorgan's dealmaking strategy, analysts and bank executives said: the largest U.S. bank is filling the few holes left in its offerings, without facing regulatory hurdles that would almost surely accompany larger transactions.

  • CreatorIQ to Acquire Tribe Dynamics, Influencer-Marketing Analytics Firm, for About $70 Million

    Influencer marketing platform company CreatorIQ is acquiring analytics provider Tribe Dynamics in a deal worth around $70 million, sources tell Variety. For marketers, the deal combines Tribe Dynamics’ analytics and benchmarking solutions — which have focused on beauty and fashion brands — with the ability to make those insights actionable through CreatorIQ’s Creator Intelligence Cloud, […]

  • Sony Seeks to Take Over TV Network Zee Entertainment

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp.’s Indian unit signed a non-binding deal to buy the country’s largest publicly-traded television network Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., pouncing on a beleaguered company whose shareholders have sought removal of key officials.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There

  • StarHub to acquire 50.1% stake in MyRepublic's broadband business

    StarHub plans to acquire a majority 50.1 per cent stake in MyRepublic's broadband business in Singapore to strengthen its position in the market.

  • Shares in Ladbrokes owner soar following multibillion-dollar takeover approach

    Entain shares rose nearly 20% after CNBC reported US bookie Draftkings is lining up a bid.