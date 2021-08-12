U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

Chill Pill Nominated as Best Edible in Arizona

·2 min read

Brand is known for quality, consistency, and efficacy

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Desert Medical Campus in Payson, Arizona, is proud to announce that its Chill Pill brand of cannabis gel caps has been nominated as one of the best edibles in Arizona. The brand was selected by Phoenix New Times, and voting is now open to the public to select the winner.

The Chill Pill Collection is the first artisan-crafted cannabis-blend gel cap in Arizona. Formulated with the highest quality ingredients, the easy-to-swallow Chill Pill has four distinct blends:

  • Day Caps – a sativa dominant formula that is a great way to start your day and keep you motivated, energized, and focused.

  • Anytime Caps – contains a mixture of cannabinoids and terpenes from both sativa and indica plants to create the perfect balance any time of day or night.

  • Night Caps – helps you unwind and relax with an indica dominant formula that is rich with terpenes and active co-factors.

  • Anytime Caps + CBD – features the perfect 1:1 blend of THC and CBD to create a feeling of bliss that heals and rejuvenates.

The company also offers Chill Pill "Extreme" that offers a higher dose for experienced users; as well as a convenient sample pack for those who are traveling or who may want to try just a few gel caps.

Chill Pill's unique full spectrum softgels preserve the naturally occurring oils in the plant, allowing each cannabinoid to fully activate and deliver a desired "entourage" effect. Additionally, Chill Pills are calorie-free, with no added sugar.

"People love our products because they are predictable and they work," explained Pam Donner, Chief Operating Officer of Desert Medical Campus. "Our Chill Pill Collection offers a natural, high quality, and consistent formulation that helps adults of all ages get the most out of life."

Desert Medical Campus also makes the Uncle Herb's award-winning line of edibles, which is a previous winner of the Best Edible competition.

To vote, visit www.bestofphoenix2021.com and navigate to the "CANNABIS & MORE" page. Scroll to "Best Edibles" and click on Chill Pill, and submit.

Anyone can vote once per day, per email address. Voting is open now through September 12.

For more information on where to find Chill Pills, visit: bit.ly/ChillPillLocator

Media Contact
Innovation Agency
info@inov8.us

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chill-pill-nominated-as-best-edible-in-arizona-301354108.html

SOURCE The Chill Pill Collection; Desert Medical Campus

