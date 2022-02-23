U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,333.00
    +33.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,754.00
    +229.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,013.75
    +151.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,994.30
    +15.10 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.68
    -0.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.60
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.77
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3597
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0280
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,057.22
    +1,540.80 (+4.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.03
    +61.73 (+7.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,545.20
    +50.99 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Chilled and Deli Food Market to Garner $1,639.96 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·4 min read

Rise in demand for ready-to-cook food items and change in lifestyle drive the growth of the global chilled and deli food market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Chilled and Deli Food Market by Product Type(Meats, Pies & Savory Appetizers, Pre-Packed Sandwiches, Prepared Salads, and Others), Packaging (Tins, Cans, Plastic Packs, Cardboard, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Food Service Outlets, Online Channel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". As per the report, the global chilled and deli food industry was accounted for $888.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,639.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in demand for ready-to-cook food items and change in lifestyle drive the growth of the global chilled and deli food market. However, use of nitrates and nitrites in deli food products causes cardiovascular problems, which in turn, hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in middle-class population, economic growth, and urbanization would open new opportunities in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1835

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted the food & beverage supply chains and consumption habits and fear of contamination negatively affected the market during the Covid-19 outbreak.

  • During the first wave of the pandemic, consumers' fear of food shortage led to rise in demand for chilled and deli foods and companies were unable to meet the demand.

The pies & savory appetizers segment held the lion's share

By product type, the pies & savory appetizers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global chilled and deli food market, due to its popularity and rise in consumption across the globe. However, the prepared salads segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, due to rise in demand for healthy food alternatives by the consumers to maintain proper health.

The online channel segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By distribution channel, the online channel segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031, due to rise in association of internet and e-shopping with consumers in developing region. However, the food service outlets segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around one-third of the global chilled and deli food market, owing to rise in availability of deli food products around the globe.

North America held the largest share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around one-third of the market, due to rise in consumption of chilled and deli food products in countries such as Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. However, the global chilled and deli food market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, due to rise in westernization and adoption of innovative chilled and deli food products.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1835

Major market players

  • Astral Foods Ltd.

  • Hormel Foods Corporation

  • BRF S.A.

  • Samworth Brothers Limited

  • JBS S.A.

  • Tyson Foods, Inc

  • The Kraft Heinz Company

  • Wm Morrison Supermarkets

  • Waitrose & Partners

  • 2 Sisters Food Group.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Breakfast Food Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Canned Tomatoes Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Wine Chocolate Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

Breakfast Cereals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chilled-and-deli-food-market-to-garner-1-639-96-bn-globally-by-2031-at-4-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301488410.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Alibaba’s Quarterly Profit Is Set to Plummet 60%. Here’s Why.

    Investors shouldn't worry too much. Despite what is set to be a massive drop in yearly profit on a percentage basis, Alibaba likely did well in the fourth quarter.

  • S&P 500 logs first correction in 2 years as Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates. Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 on Tuesday falls into correction for the first time in two years, joining the Nasdaq Composite, as Russia-Ukraine tensions intensify.

  • Better AI Stock: Palantir vs. C3.ai

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) both help businesses and government organizations make data-driven decisions. Both companies initially dazzled investors with their robust growth rates, but their stocks fizzled out over the past year as inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical headwinds sparked a hasty retreat from high-growth tech stocks. Palantir went public via a direct listing in September 2020, started trading at $10 per share, and hit an all-time high of $39 during the Reddit-fueled rally in growth stocks last January.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay Next Yea

  • Got $5,000? Please Don't Put It in These 2 Cannabis Growth Stocks

    Investing $5,000 in companies that compete in a growing industry like cannabis can be great for your portfolio. With trailing revenue of $589.31 million, it also has a claim to being one of the world's leaders in the cannabis space.

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • Why Boeing Stock Was Down More Than 5% Today

    Shares of aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) are among the highest-profile victims of today's sell-off on the latest escalation of Russia's moves against Ukraine. As of 2:05 p.m. ET Tuesday, Boeing stock was down 5.2%, roughly three times the loss of the S&P 500 as a whole. Why would a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine be bad news for Boeing?

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 3 Stocks Tick All the Boxes

    We’re in unsettled market times. January saw sharp drops that brought a sudden end to last year’s bullish trends, while February has seen increased volatility that makes it difficult to predict what’s coming next. Investors need some signal to make sense of volatile trading. There are simply too many currents and counter-currents for the average retail investor to chart a clear path. This is where the TipRanks Smart Score comes in. Using a series of algorithms, the Smart Score gathers and collat

  • Tenneco Is Being Taken Private by Apollo Funds for $7.1 Billion

    Apollo Funds will pay Tenneco shareholders $20 a share in an all-cash transaction, representing a 100.4% premium to Tenneco's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Cortes Campers ships first 'futuristic' fiberglass travel trailer

    Cortes Campers, a subsidiary of US Lighting Group, has a goal of shipping 20 campers per week by the beginning of the fourth quarter.

  • Apollo agrees to take Tenneco private for $7.1 billion

    Apollo Global Management Inc. said Wednesday it agreed to buy Tenneco Inc. for $20 a share, a 100.4% premium over the stock's closing price of $9.98 a share on Tuesday. The deal values Lake Forest Ill.-based Tenneco at about $7.1 billion. The manufacturer of clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems said the deal will maximize shareholder value. Apollo partner Michael Reiss is leading the transaction for the private equity firm. Shares of Tenneco rallied 90.3% in premarket

  • Micron CEO Says Working Around Supply Of Gases From Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the biggest maker of computer memory chips in the U.S., said the growing crisis in Ukraine highlights the complexity and vulnerability of the semiconductor supply chain.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to Delay N

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Lowe’s Beats Profit Estimates and Boosts Fiscal-Year Forecast. The Stock Rises.

    Lowe’s reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ estimates and raised guidance for the next fiscal year. Shares of home-improvement retailer Lowe’s (ticker: LOW) were up 3.1% in premarket trading Wednesday to $221.21. U.S. same-store sales growth of 5.1% at Lowe’s topped forecasts of 4.1%.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • The one question to ask yourself about your 401(k) when stock indexes are dropping

    With the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes in the red right now, looking at your retirement portfolio may have your heart racing. Retirement Tip of the Week: Advisers typically advise their clients and all individuals to remain calm during market volatility, but that’s easier said than done when you see your hard-earned dollars trending downward. Panicking and making any sudden changes to your portfolio won’t help your retirement savings – in many cases, doing so would actually hurt your future prospects.

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision to

  • AMD is now worth more than rival Intel

    AMD lands another notable win against rival Intel.

  • Overstock Jumps on Earnings Beat and ICE Investment in tZero

    As well as selling furniture, Overstock invests in a number of early-stage companies through its Medici portfolio.