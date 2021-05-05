U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,126.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,506.50
    +15.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.40
    +1.80 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.99
    -0.64 (-0.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.57
    +0.07 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2011
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    19.15
    -0.33 (-1.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3915
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2490
    +0.0600 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,472.80
    +3,599.60 (+6.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.61
    +76.31 (+5.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Chime has agreed to stop using the word 'bank' after a California regulator pushed back

Connie Loizos
·2 min read

Chime can apparently call itself the "fastest-growing fintech in the U.S.," but it has agreed to stop referring to itself as a "bank," per a new report out of American Banker.

Evidently, the eight-year-old, San Francisco-based outfit was the target of an investigation by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation after Chime used “chimebank” in its website address, as well as used “bank” and “banking” elsewhere in its advertisements, according to the agency in a settlement agreement.

As noted by AB, Chime made the decision to settle ahead of a deadline imposed by the regulatory body.

The development shouldn't surprise anyone familiar with banking laws. No outfit can represent itself as a bank or credit union unless it's licensed to engage in the business of banking. The commission that pushed back on the startup issues such licenses and regulates state-chartered banks in the state of California through the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation and said in the settlement that "at all relevant times herein, Chime was not licensed to operate as a bank in California or in any other jurisdiction, nor was it exempt from such licensure."

Chime has at times attempted to draw a distinction between itself and a bank. When the company raised its most recent round of funding -- a $485 million Series F round last September that valued the business at $14.5 billion -- CEO Chris Britt told CNBC: “We’re more like a consumer software company than a bank . . . It’s more a transaction-based, processing-based business model that is highly predictable, highly recurring and highly profitable.”

Still, Chime, like many newer fintech companies, has seemingly embraced the term "neobank" and "challenger bank," and perhaps it's no wonder. It's certainly easier to convey to consumers what it is selling, which is banking services that include -- in this case -- debit cards, spending accounts and savings accounts, all offered through users' mobile phones.

Given the settlement, expect to see more startups like Chime make clearer that in most cases, they do not have a bank charter and instead are being provided services by banks that do. In Chime's case, for example, it now makes more plain on its website that it is a "financial technology company" and "not a bank" and that its services are being provided by the The Bancorp Bank and Stride Bank, which are both FDIC members.

How Robinhood and Chime raised $2B+ in the last year

  • Text Blaze raises $3.3M for its speed-writing automation service

    Text Blaze, which was a part of the recent Winter 2021 Y Combinator accelerator batch, announced that it has closed a $3.3 million seed round. The company's investment was led by Two Sigma Ventures's Villi Iltchev and Susa Ventures's Leo Polovets. The company's product hybridizes two trends that TechCrunch has been tracking in recent years, namely automation and the written word.

  • Facebook launches Neighborhoods, a Nextdoor clone

    Facebook is launching a new section of its app designed to connect neighbors and curate neighborhood-level news. The new feature, predictably called Neighborhoods, is available now in Canada and will be rolling out soon for U.S. users to test. As we reported previously, Neighborhoods has technically been around since at least October of last year, but that limited test only recruited residents of Calgary, Canada.

  • School utility apps are sharing your kids' data

    There are new privacy concerns over some apps your children are using for remote learning.

  • Google's AI photo app uses crowdsourcing to preserve endangered languages

    Google has unveiled an app, Woolaroo, that uses AI and crowdsourcing to preserve and foster endangered languages.

  • Today at 11AM EDT, IPO Edge Hosts Fireside Chat on “The Future of Space” with Momentus & Stable Road Acquisition Corp.

    Momentus CEO Dawn Harms, Momentus CTO Rob Schwarz, and Stable Road Acquisition Corp. Chairman and CEO Brian Kabot With the planet beginning its recovery from the upending changes of the last year, don’t forget about that most crucial final frontier that spells so much for the future prospects of humanity: space. Momentus, a space infrastructure […]

  • Tech Leads Stock Losses While Treasuries Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks almost wiped out their gains as technology shares turned lower, offsetting optimism over solid corporate earnings and economic reports. Treasuries climbed.The S&P 500 notched an advance of less than 0.1% while the Nasdaq 100 ended in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a fresh record. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson retreated, while Pfizer finished little changed on news the U.S. will support a proposal to waive intellectual-property protections for Covid-19 shots. Peloton tumbled after recalling its treadmill products. Copper and lumber rallied, adding to inflation worries.As the world’s largest economy rebounds, an intense debate has emerged over whether actual price pressures are set to materialize. The five-year breakeven rate -- a proxy for the annual inflation rate bond traders expect over the span -- jumped to the highest since 2008. Despite the increase in commodity prices and supply shortages, several Fed officials said Wednesday that inflation is unlikely to get out of control.Money managers who’ve spent the bulk of their careers profiting from deflationary trends need to quickly switch gears or risk an “inflation shock” to their portfolios, warned JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic.“Given the still high unemployment, and a decade of inflation undershoot, central banks will likely tolerate higher inflation and see it as temporary,” he wrote. “The question that matters the most is if asset managers will make a significant change in allocations to express an increased probability of a more persistent inflation.”Here are some key events to watch this week:Bank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%The MSCI World index rose 0.3%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was little changed at $1.2003The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3907The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 109.20 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.57%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.82%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $65 a barrelGold futures rose 0.6% to $1,787 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Rally Pauses as Investors Weigh Rising Gasoline Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil was little changed, giving up earlier gains as traders assessed an increase in gasoline stockpiles and technical signals suggesting the commodity’s rally was due for a pullback.Futures in London pared a gain of as much as 1.6% after testing a run to the key psychological $70-a-barrel mark. While an Energy Information Administration report on Wednesday showed U.S. crude stockpiles fell by nearly 8 million barrels last week and exports surged by the most on record, gasoline inventories rose for a fifth straight week.Crude has advanced alongside a broader rally across raw materials that’s driven the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index to the highest in almost a decade. The earlier oil rally failed to break through key resistance levels, and prices flirting with the upper Bollinger band in recent sessions added to bearish pressures. The longer-term demand recovery continues to be underpinned in the U.S. by the rollout of Covid vaccines as the country reopens.Oil “had a great run, but it got a little bit ahead of itself,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. “We’ve hit resistance and prices pulled back,” but it’s hard to see a summer demand boost “being derailed,” he said.Beyond headline prices, the closely watched spread between U.S. benchmark crude’s two nearest December contracts has widened its bullish backwardation structure this week, reflecting expectations for an improving supply and demand dynamic.The crude draw “is indicating that not only is the U.S. economy reopening, but given the export number, international markets are opening back up as well,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “It seems like, at least in the developed world, we’re seeing pretty constructive reopening” progress.While the U.S. and Europe are charting a course for reopening, the Covid-19 crisis in India may yet worsen. Saudi Arabia has lowered its prices for Asian customers as case numbers in the key crude importer crimp energy demand. Consultant Facts Global Energy now expects India’s oil-product demand to drop 670,000 barrels a day in May from March levels, larger than previously forecast.Refinery utilization in the U.S. climbed back above its 5-year average more than a year after the pandemic devastated oil consumption, though that includes year-ago levels that factor in the more immediate aftermath of the coronavirus fallout. Pent-up travel demand in the country is seen spurring a 30% jump in jet fuel use this summer -- one of the worst-hit parts of the barrel as international travel remains anemic.Investors are betting that rising vaccine-aided demand and greater mobility in key economies will drain crude stockpiles and support higher prices.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly rise but Nasdaq falls; dollar backs off 2-week high

    Stock indexes mostly rose globally on Wednesday, although the Nasdaq ended lower for the second day, while the U.S. dollar eased off its highest in more than two weeks. The Dow hit a record high and the S&P 500 ended up slightly, supported by gains in energy and other economically sensitive sectors including materials and financials. Tony Rodriguez, head of fixed income strategy at Nuveen, said it was possible Treasuries could move if the data varies much from forecasts.

  • Why trouble may loom for stock market if Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF fails to bounce

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.

  • Bezos Sells $2.5 Billion of Amazon and Signals More Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos sold about $2.5 billion of Amazon.com Inc. stock, his first big disposal this year after offloading more than $10 billion worth of shares in 2020.Bezos sold around 739,000 shares this week under a pre-arranged trading plan, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. He plans to sell as many as 2 million shares, according to a separate filing.The world’s richest person continues to hold more than 10% of Amazon.com, the primary source of his $191.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. In the 15 years after Amazon.com went public in 1997, Bezos sold about a fifth of the online retailer for roughly $2 billion. The value of his stake has ballooned in recent years to such an extent that he can now sell relatively small amounts for billions of dollars.Amazon stock is little changed this year after rallying 76% in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic kept people away from physical stores and encouraged online shopping.The Amazon founder has used stock sales to fund rocket company Blue Origin, while he’s committed $10 billion to the “Bezos Earth Fund” to help counter the effects of climate change.The rocket maker said Wednesday it has set July 20 for its first mission carrying people to space and plans to auction off one seat on its New Shepard rocket.Bezos would be far richer if it weren’t for his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. She received a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the split and quickly became one of the world’s most important philanthropists.(Updates with Blue Origin plans in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • $1 Dogecoin looks almost inevitable now

    The cryptocurrency that no one was meant to take seriously spiked to just under 70¢ before losing a little ground.

  • As dogecoin extends record rise, Galaxy’s Novogratz says ‘it’s dangerous being a speculator’ in the crypto

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the run-up in dogecoin is a reflection of the disenchantment of younger investors in the current state of financial markets and the economy and cautioned that trying to bet on the parody coin at these current levels is dangerous.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin? Here’s the crypto with the largest gain this year—and it isn’t even close

    Since January, the price of Bitcoin has surged 89%. But another major cryptocurrency has posted even larger returns.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • Mortgage refinances slow as homeowners close their eyes to low rates

    Though mortgage rates are at their lowest levels in months, refinance activity is quieter.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Why Morgan Stanley is convinced the housing market isn’t in a bubble

    The housing market is red hot at the moment, with the Case-Shiller index soaring. But Morgan Stanley has some good reasons why the current situation isn't a bubble.