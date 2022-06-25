U.S. markets closed

Chimeric Antigen Receptor CAR T Cell Therapy Cancer Treatment Market Size Report

KuicK Research
·4 min read
KuicK Research
KuicK Research

Currently There Are More Than 600 CAR T Cell Therapies in Clinical trials As Per Kuick Research Study

Singapore, June 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

  • Research Methodology

  • Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market Opportunity > USD 15 Billion

  • Global & Regional Market Insight: Current & Market Forecast 2028

  • Approved CAR T Cell Therapies Sales Forecast Till 2028

  • Emerging In Vivo Induced CAR T Cell Therapies

  • CAR T Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cost Analysis

  • CAR T Cell Therapy Approval & Reimbursement Scenario By Country

  • Patent, Price, Sales Insight On 6 Approved CAR T Cell Therapies

  • Insight On More Than 600 CAR T Cell Therapies In Clinical Trials

  • CAR T Cell Therapies Clinical Trials Insights by Company, Country & Phase

Download Report: https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-car-t-cell-therapy-market

In last few years, the survival rate of cancer patients have improved significantly owing to emergence of new targeted therapies such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. The CAR T cell therapy is novel targeted approach which involves genetic engieering of T cells to specifically target the receptors on cancer cells. Since the entry of 1st CAR T cell therapy product in 2017, several CAR T cell therapies have gained approval in the market. At present, 6 CAR T cell therapy products including Kymriah, Yescarta, Breyanzi, Abecma, Tecartus, and Carvykti have been approved by US FDA for the management of wide range of hematological malignancies.

Apart from approved products, there is robust pipeline of other CAR T cell therapies products which are expected to enter the market during forthcoming years. For instance, in 2021, Legend Biotech has submitted new drug application to PMDA for BCMA CAR T cell therapy Cilta-cel indicated for the management of multiple myeloma. The drug is expected to gain approval by 2022, which will further propel the growth of market. Moreover, US FDA also provided extenhded approval to Kymriah for the management of patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. These trends are propelling the growth of global CAR T cell therapy market.

The global CAR T cell therapy market is highly concentrated. The major companies in CAR T cell therapy market are Novartis, Celgene, Daiichi Sankyo, Astellas Pharmaceutical, Takeda Pharmaceutical, and others. Some companies are vigorously making acquisitions and joint ventures with other companies to consolidate their market positions in the country. For instance, Juno Therapeutics in collaboration with Clegene has developed JCAR017 for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). The drug has been granted orphan drug designation in Japan and is currently present in phase-I/II of clinical development. The orphan drug designation helps in expediting drug development and also provides several incentives to the pharmaceutical company.

CAR T cell therapies are among the highest priced drugs in the pharmaceutical market which impedes the market growth. However, the benefits of CAR T cell therapies over conventional drugs will drive their uptake in market. Since the cancer cells are destroyed using patient’s immune system, early recovery and shortened treatment time are required. In addition, CAR T cell therapy survives for a long time in the body, they have the ability to recognize and target cancer cells even if the cancer relapses. Several pharmaceutical giants are also developing novel in vivo method of CAR T cell production which will also lower the cost of therapy in the coming years.

Recently, research studies are also evaluating the role of CAR T cell therapy in combination with oncolytic virus therapy. The pharmaceutical giants have also adopted strategic alliances including collaboration, partnership, or joint ventures to drive the research and development activities in this domain. For instance, , Imugene entered into strategic collaboration with Eureka Therapeutics to evaluate Imugene’s CD19 oncolytic virus onCARlytics technology in combination with Eureka’s anti-CD19 Artemis T cell therapy for the management of solid tumors. Researchers believe that the synergy between onCARlytics platform and Eureka’s anti-CD19 Artemis T cells has the potential to shift cellular medicine paradigm in managing solid tumors.

As per our report findings, the global CAR T cell therapy market is expected to surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2028. The encouraging response of CAR T cell therapies in the global market along with huge research and development activities in this segment are the major factors driving the growth of market. In addition, rising incidences of chronic diseases and unmet need of targeted therapy in its management is also having a positive impact on the growth of market.

For More Information Related To Report Contact: Neeraj Chawla Research Head Kuick Research neeraj@kuickresearch.com +919810410366


