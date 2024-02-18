Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) surges 24%; individual investors who own 43% shares profited along with institutions

Key Insights

Chimerix's significant individual investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

A total of 23 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Institutional ownership in Chimerix is 40%

A look at the shareholders of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 43% to be precise, is individual investors. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While individual investors were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s US$20m market cap gain, institutions too had a 40% share in those profits.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Chimerix.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chimerix?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Chimerix does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Chimerix, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Chimerix. RA Capital Management, L.P. is currently the largest shareholder, with 9.9% of shares outstanding. With 5.1% and 4.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Peter Moll and Monaco Asset Management S.A.M. are the second and third largest shareholders.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 23 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no single shareholder has significant control over the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Chimerix

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Chimerix, Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$6.9m worth of the US$102m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

With a 43% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Chimerix. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 9.9% stake in Chimerix. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Sometimes we see private equity stick around for the long term, but generally speaking they have a shorter investment horizon and -- as the name suggests -- don't invest in public companies much. After some time they may look to sell and redeploy capital elsewhere.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

