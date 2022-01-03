Chimerix to Present at Virtual H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company whose mission it is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases, today announced that Company management, including Mike Sherman, Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Andriole, Chief Business and Financial Officer, will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference made available on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.



An audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of Chimerix's website at ir.chimerix.com, where it will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Chimerix

Chimerix is a biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop medicines that meaningfully improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. In June 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted approval of TEMBEXA for the treatment of smallpox as a medical countermeasure. The Company has two other advanced clinical-stage development programs, ONC201 and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT). ONC201 is in development for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations:

Michelle LaSpaluto

919 972-7115

ir@chimerix.com



Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations

212-362-1200

will@sternir.com









