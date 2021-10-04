U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.46
    -56.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.92
    -323.54 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,255.48
    -311.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.47
    -24.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.59
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.60
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.04 (+0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0060 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9640
    -0.0440 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,928.61
    +771.19 (+1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.19
    +972.51 (+400.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Chime's Chris Britt and Menlo Ventures' Shawn Carolan to talk fintech on TechCrunch Live

Jordan Crook
·1 min read

In a world where fintech is so hot right now, and investors are being swept up by their excitement for the space, Chime has managed to ride the wave to near perfection. The company has raised upwards of $2.6 billion, including a fresh $750 million just this year.

The startup, playing in the fee-free banking space, now has a valuation of $25 billion. Sources told The Wall Street Journal that an IPO is on the horizon for the startup.

So, we're more than thrilled to announce that Chime founder and CEO Chris Britt will be joining us on an upcoming episode of TechCrunch Live (formerly Extra Crunch Live). Britt will be joined by Shawn Carolan of Menlo Ventures, who led the company's Series C funding round back in 2018.

TechCrunch Live is a free, weekly event that lets folks in the audience connect with founders and the investors who finance them to learn how to build better venture-backed businesses. We talk about what drew the investors to the company, how the founder chose to partner with those particular investors and how they work together, and scale the business, moving forward.

In the latter half of each episode, founders in the audience are encouraged to jump on our virtual stage and pitch their products, receiving live feedback from our esteemed duos.

TechCrunch Live is free for anyone who would like to attend live, but only TechCrunch+ members have access to the full library of TechCrunch Live content on demand.

This episode of TCL goes down on October 13 at noon PDT/3 p.m. EDT. See you there!

Recommended Stories

  • Nevada Highway Patrol updates Sunday deadly shooting incident

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is leading an investigation on a deadly shooting that involved authorities on Sunday morning northeast of Las Vegas.

  • Volvo Resurrected Its Plans for an IPO Amid Excitement Over EVs

    Chinese-owned Volvo Cars has resurrected plans for an initial public offering amid investor excitement around electric vehicles. Volvo announced Monday its intention to list shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Swedish car maker could be valued by as much as $25 billion, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

  • Police to interview Raeesah Khan over alleged rape victim's claims: Shanmugam

    The police will interview Workers' Party Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan over her claims in Parliament.

  • Mercury beat Aces 87-60 to take 2-1 lead in WNBA semifinals

    The Phoenix Mercury have three of the best players in the WNBA, each one capable of taking over a game. Brianna Turner proved it in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals. Turner had 23 points and 17 rebounds while Las Vegas focused on stopping Taurasi, leading the Mercury to an 87-60 win over the Aces on Sunday and a 2-1 lead in the series.

  • 10 facts about Patriots coach Steve Belichick

    Let's learn a little about young Belichick

  • Facebook down for thousands of users: Tracker

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • Why Facebook Stock Crashed This Morning

    The bad news for Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) just keeps getting worse -- and Facebook stock is down another 4.4% as of 11 a.m. EDT Monday. By now you're surely familiar with The Wall Street Journal's "The Facebook Files" project, in which Journal reporters gained access to -- and exposed -- a treasure trove of internal Facebook documents. This morning, the latest shoe dropped when the Journal revealed the identity of its source, Frances Haugen, a former Facebook insider turned whistleblower who spent nearly two years working for Facebook on the company's Civic Integrity Team, which was tasked with figuring out how to stop the "spread [of] political falsehoods, [the stoking of] violence and [the abuse of Facebook] by malicious governments."

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Facebook and WhatsApp down - live updates: Instagram also stops working in major outage

    Latest Facebook news as it, Instagram and WhatsApp still not back up

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Slide In Facebook Stock Continues On Damaging Revelations, Site Down

    Facebook stock dropped Monday, continuing a slide that began with a series of critical articles published by the Wall Street Journal and a "60 minutes" interview.

  • ‘How much?’ — Twitter’s Jack Dorsey jokes about buying the Facebook domain amid outages

    Facebook experienced widespread outages on Monday that included disruptions for its platforms Instagram and WhatsApp.

  • Hedge Funds Are Betting On Blackstone Inc. (BX)

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert […]

  • Expect McConnell to make it ‘difficult’ on Democrats to move forward on a debt ceiling hike

    Andrew Busch, Former CFTC Chief Market Intelligence Officer, and Ed Mills, Raymond James Washington Policy Analyst join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Congress’ plans to raise the debt ceiling, Biden’s infrastructure bill, the Fed’s taper outlook and more.

  • Facebook Falls After Whistleblower Speaks Out Against Harms

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. shares dropped to their lowest level since June on Monday after a whistleblower revealed herself for the first time and accused the social media giant of putting “profit over safety” of its users.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Netw

  • Facebook Outage: What Does This Mean for Investors?

    Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) were pummeled on Monday, along with many other tech stocks, amid a broader market sell-off. Shares of Facebook, however, fell nearly 5% by the time the market closed. This steeper decline relative to the Nasdaq was in line with sharp declines seen across many growth stocks on Monday.

  • Anil Ambani might not be penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • Loan on Land Under Troubled Times Square Hotel Pitched for Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- A $150 million loan is up for sale on the land beneath the beleaguered Times Square Edition, a luxury hotel and retail property once valued at more than $2 billion that faces foreclosure.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australi