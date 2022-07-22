U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

Web Chimpy Opens a New Atlanta SEO Office in Midtown Atlanta

Atlanta SEO by Web Chimpy
·2 min read
Atlanta SEO by Web Chimpy
Atlanta SEO by Web Chimpy

"Web Chimpy is a local marketing agency that gives a chimp about client's ROI."

Atlanta, GA, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Web Chimpy is pleased to announce the opening of a new office located in the heart of Midtown, Atlanta.

Web Chimpy is a digital marketing agency created in response to a major problem in the industry. Their process includes a practical, streamlined procedure to develop high-quality websites and online marketing strategies at a fraction of the big agencies' pricing.

Unlike many other Atlanta digital marketing experts, Web Chimpy prides itself in providing local search and paid ad strategies for clients that often exceed 1000% Return on Investment. Upon hiring Web Chimpy, you will have a dedicated provider who will serve any of your SEO or digital marketing needs.

Web Chimpy is an SEO and Marketing company
Web Chimpy is an SEO and Marketing company


Web Chimpy is an SEO and Marketing company

Web Chimpy's marketing techniques involve researching companies' unique selling proposition along with the competitors and finding low cost ways to gain visibility.

The process also includes keyword research, competitive analysis, as well as other strategies to increase traffic, search engine rankings, and conversion of visitors to leads.

Web Chimpy, unlike many other Atlanta SEO agencies, focuses on not just building and ranking websites, but building businesses. Their unique and proprietary strategy combines paid ads with search engine optimization to yield both short and long term results, with the service often paying for itself in the first month.

Web Chimpy understands that there is a lot of competition online and prioritizes the needs of local businesses or organizations. Through online marketing and practical strategies, the team at Web Chimpy has helped grow businesses for over 7 years.

Here are a few reviews Web Chimpy has received from past customers:

"Web Chimpy did an excellent job recreating our website and is doing an excellent job servicing our account as well. I would highly recommend Web Chimpy for any business." -David Wise

"We have worked with Web Chimpy and Christy since 2017 for our business website and have been very pleased. Our old website needed a complete renovation and Web Chimpy delivered! We continue to make changes to our website as things evolve with our business and they are always responsive and helpful." -Amisha P

"We signed up with Web Chimpy just a few weeks ago and have already received leads from their work. The margin on our first sale generated enough to cover their fee for the month. Essentially they have cost us nothing from the start. I could not be happier with them and would recommend them to any business looking to grow!" -Aaron Homyak

About Web Chimpy

Web Chimpy is an SEO and Marketing agency founded by a husband-wife team.

Recently, Web Chimpy partnered to open an Atlanta location. The new office dedicated for Atlanta SEO Services is located in the Coda building in Midtown Atlanta.

Currently, Web Chimpy can boast of helping over 100 businesses grow and generate leads through internet marketing.

###

CONTACT DETAILS

Name: Christy LaMorte

Company Name: Atlanta SEO by Web Chimpy

Address: 756 W Peachtree St NW #4 Atlanta, GA 30308 United States

Phone Number: (678) 578-7185

Company email: hello@webchimpy.com

Website Url: https://webchimpy.com/atlanta-seo-company

Google Maps Listing: https://goo.gl/maps/tddpfvAm3JY1hQAz8



Atlanta SEO by Web Chimpy
Atlanta SEO by Web Chimpy

newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com


    Europe's thirst for oil and gas to replace sanctioned Russian supply is reviving interest in African energy projects that were shunned due to costs and climate change concerns, industry executives and African officials said. African countries that currently have little or no oil and gas output could see billions in energy investments in the coming years, including Namibia, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya, Mozambique and Tanzania. Namibia alone could provide around half a million barrels per day in new oil production, following promising exploratory wells in recent months, according to unpublished estimates by two industry consultants.