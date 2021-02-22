U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,879.00
    -24.00 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,295.00
    -138.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,421.25
    -154.75 (-1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,253.60
    -11.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.12
    +0.88 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +20.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    27.53
    +0.28 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    24.03
    +1.54 (+6.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4038
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3380
    -0.0720 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,387.01
    -4,603.64 (-8.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.35
    -81.97 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,595.35
    -28.67 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Chin Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market Report 2020 Featuring Chainway TSP, G7, Chinawutong, Hopechart, FAW Jiefang, Sinoiov, Zhonghuan, Yiliu, Shenzhen GMTech & Higer Bus

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chinese Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

China's commercial vehicle (CV) fleet management system (FMS) market is currently in phase 2.0, which focuses on people-vehicle interaction. In the next 10 years, the market will enter phase 3.0, centering on technologies for vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V), vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and Internet of Things (IoT).

In China, the CV market is experiencing strong growth due to the booming eCommerce industry, the wave of vehicle replacement and upgrade to meet stricter emissions regulations, and subsidies issued by central and regional governments. With these new market dynamics, huge potential has surfaced in the CV fleet management industry. Consequently, FMS providers are grappling to meet the diverse demands coming from different market segments that require fleet management solutions.

Today, most fleets use traditional FMS solutions that are largely reliant on manual processes and global positioning system (GPS) tools. GPS-based fleet management systems, however, only provide basic functionality in terms of fleet monitoring and cannot provide other much-needed services, such as preventing accidents or enabling efficient real-time communication between fleet managers and drivers. To create a more positive user experience and optimize FMS solutions, the industry needs intelligent, comprehensive solutions that use Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT to drive cost and labor efficiency.

In a field of more than 1,000 industry participants, the publisher independently plotted the top 10 companies in this analysis. The Radar reveals the market positioning of each company using its Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology.

The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies based on their strengths, opportunities, and market positioning. We discuss strategic market imperatives and the competitive environment that vendors operate in as well as make recommendations for each provider to spur growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

  • Strategic Imperative

  • Growth Environment

2. The Radar

  • The Radar: Chinese Commercial Vehicle Fleet Management System Market

  • The Radar: Competitive Environment

3. Companies to Action

  • Chainway TSP

  • G7

  • Chinawutong

  • Hopechart

  • FAW Jiefang

  • Sinoiov

  • Zhonghuan

  • Yiliu

  • Shenzhen GMTech

  • Higer Bus

4. Strategic Insights

5. Next Steps: Leveraging the Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

  • Significance of Being on the Radar

  • The Radar Empowers the CEO's Growth Team

  • The Radar Empowers Investors

  • The Radar Empowers Customers

  • The Radar Empowers the Board of Directors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s13p70

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chin-commercial-vehicle-fleet-management-system-market-report-2020-featuring-chainway-tsp-g7-chinawutong-hopechart-faw-jiefang-sinoiov-zhonghuan-yiliu-shenzhen-gmtech--higer-bus-301232408.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Latest Stories

  • The Real Squeeze to Be Worried About Isn't a Short Squeeze, It's a Gamma Squeeze

    A gamma squeeze is a short squeeze taken to the next level; here's why they've become more common and how to avoid them.

  • If Inflation Is Coming, These Stocks Will Benefit the Most

    Inflation expectations have risen robustly in the past several months. With inflation expectations up, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 1.37% from 0.67% since Sept. 23, the beginning of a rally in riskier assets that benefit from a strengthening economy. The higher inflation forecast is causing some anxiety for stock investors, though.

  • These 2 pipeline stocks are undervalued and pay a fat dividend

    VITALIY KATSENELSON'S CONTRARIAN EDGE Pipelines are undergoing a renaissance, but it’s not the one you think. The previous renaissance of shale oil and natural gas development was anything but a good outcome for this industry.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • When the third stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula laid out in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • The Next Amazon Stock Is Already Here

    Last time we talked, I told you about the most exciting project of my investment career… My brand-new research product, called Innovation Investor, which includes a carefully curated and actively managed model portfolio of the market’s most innovative and explosive investment opportunities. Think Catherine Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) – but better.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips I’ll unveil that product to the public – for the first time ever – next Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. Eastern, during my first-ever Exponential Growth Summit. In that Summit, I will also reveal my number one tech stock pick for 2021 – a hyperinnovative company that is nearly identical to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1997… Yes. Buying this stock could be like buying Amazon stock 23 years ago. Before it soared thousands of percent. And I’ll tell you all about this stock – it’s name, it’s ticker, and the key business details – on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST, during my first annual Exponential Growth Summit. Can you tell I’m excited about this new product? Actually, I’m so excited I forgot to tell you something really important: How much this portfolio has already made our VIP subs… We “soft” launched the Innovation Investor portfolio back in early December to our exclusive circle of VIP subscribers. Since then, the portfolio has returned 33% … in just two months. Annualized, that’s a 450% return… That’s mind-boggling – and I will show you the secret to these big gains at the Exponential Growth Summit. But first… let me give you a little preview of what makes this portfolio tick. The overarching strategy is simple: We invest in the most innovative companies, in the most disruptive technology megatrends, with the most explosive long-term upside potential. We are basically looking for the next Amazon, the next Netflix, and the next Tesla. And we have a track-record of doing just that… We said buy shares of electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) back in late 2019, when shares were trading for under $2. Since then, that stock has soared as much as 3,353%. Around the same time, we also recommended shares of charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), and electric delivery van maker Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS)… All three of those stocks have soared more than 1,600% since then. This is not newfound success, or beginner’s luck. Our success in finding explosive investments at early stages dates back years. In 2015, we found chip-maker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) before anyone else… when it was trading for less than $2. It’s a $90 stock today. In 2016, we found digital education startup Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) before it started to be used everywhere… when shares were trading for about $4. Today, that’s a $100 stock. In 2017, we found Square (NYSE:SQ) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) when they were still small and off-the-radar of most investors. Since, both stocks have returned more than 1,300%. The record speaks for itself. We have a history of leveraging our innovation-focused investment strategy to consistently find the market’s biggest winners… before anyone else. And now, for the first time ever, we are going to share how we do it with the general public. At the first-ever Exponential Growth Summit, on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST. Watch the video below to learn more about this hypergrowth opportunity and reserve your seat here! On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post The Next Amazon Stock Is Already Here appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 8 Chip Stocks That Are Still Cheap in a Semiconductor Shortage

    The world's economy wants many more chips than companies can manufacture, for use in everything from cars to data centers and videogame consoles.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall as tech shares drop

    Stock futures sank Monday morning, pointing to a lower open.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Rally Retreat; Tesla Model Y SR+ Pulled, Boeing 777 Jets In Focus

    Futures signal stock market losses Monday as Tesla pulls its Model Y SR+ and Boeing 777 jets are in focus. Bitcoin fell from record highs.

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Boeing, Tesla, Royal Caribbean, Lucid Motors - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

    Stock futures tumble after the S&P 500 posts its first weekly loss in three and a selloff in bonds continues; Boeing's 777 is grounded by airlines in the U.S. and Asia following an engine failure; Tesla reportedly stops Taking orders for the cheapest versions of its Model Y.

  • Bitcoin Drops 5% as Analysts Say Rally Overstretched

    Analysts are mixed on how low bitcoin might go if a bigger pullback is seen.

  • UPDATE 1-M&T Bank to buy People's United Financial in $7.6 bln deal

    M&T Bank Corp has agreed to buyPeople's United Financial Inc in an all-stock dealvalued at about $7.6 billion, expanding its branch network andcreating a regional bank with about $200 billion in assets. The offer implies a 13% premium to People's United'sclosing price on Friday. "The merger extends our reach by providing customers accessto a larger banking network and an expanded array of services,"People's United Chief Executive Officer Jack Barnes said.

  • US Stocks: Are We Seeing a Rotation or Early Signs of Sizable Pullback?

    Bank of America expects a more than 10% pullback in stocks, which are trading at more than 22 times 12-month forward earnings.

  • HSBC to announce exit from U.S. retail banking, reshuffles top jobs

    HSBC is set to withdraw from U.S. retail banking, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as Europe's biggest bank seeks to dispose of a business that has long underperformed. The exit from the U.S. consumer business will form part of the lender's strategy update due on Tuesday, as Chief Executive Noel Quinn seeks to cut costs, boost fee income and continue the lender's shift towards Asia. The sale or closure of its around 150 remaining branches in the United States, after it shuttered 80 last year, would mark the end of HSBC's struggle to turn around a business which has struggled to make inroads against incumbent domestic rivals.

  • Goodyear Agrees to Buy Cooper Tire for About $2.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. agreed to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. for about $2.8 billion, strengthening its position as No. 1 in the U.S. market and almost doubling its presence in China, where auto sales are surging again.Cooper shareholders will receive $41.75 a share in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear, or about $54.36 a share in total, according to a statement Monday. That’s 24% above Cooper’s closing price as of Feb. 19.With Cooper, founded in 1914, Goodyear gains the fifth-largest tire manufacturer in North America by revenue, with about 10,000 employees worldwide. In China, Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear will gain better access to local manufacturers and create broader distribution for Cooper replacement tires.The tire industry is recovering from the pandemic slump. Last week French tire maker Michelin predicted business will return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2022, with Chief Executive Officer Florent Menegaux saying the company needs to rebuild inventories after demand snapped back more strongly than expected late last year.Cooper shares jumped 17% to $51.15 in early U.S. trading. Goodyear’s stock declined 3.8%.Goodyear shareholders will own about 84% of the combined tire company. It anticipates savings of about $165 million over two years from the merger.The deal, which must meet certain regulatory requirements and must be approved by Cooper shareholders, is expected to close in the second half of 2021, the companies said in the joint press release.(Updates with details on savings anmd other details from penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Buffett Indicator’ is alarmingly bearish and this year’s Berkshire shareholder letter could reveal why

    Should investors continue to give Warren Buffett the benefit of the doubt? Berkshire’s annual meeting of shareholders, normally held in Omaha, Neb. but this year remotely, will be another occasion in which Buffett can address this question. This question wouldn’t be so urgent if 2020 — when Berkshire stock lagged the S&P 500 (SPX) by 16 percentage points — was just an aberration.

  • Airline stocks rally, led by American Airlines, after Deutsche Bank's sector-wide upgrade to buy

    Airline stocks are set up for a broad rally, led by American Airlines Group Inc. shares, after Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg said it was time to buy into the sector as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccination rates are all trending in the right direction. He upgraded nine U.S.-based airlines to buy from hold. "As our upgrade is a sector-wide call, we are of the view that all of our names could see material upside from current levels," Linenberg wrote in a note to clients. Among the biggest premarket gainers, shares of American Airlines shot up 5.8%, JetBlue Airways Corp. rallied 2.1%, Delta Air Lines Inc. rose 1.6%, Southwest Airlines Co. hiked up 1.3% and Alaska Air Group Inc. tacked on 1.2%. Meanwhile, United Airlines Holdings Inc. edged up 0.3%, after an engine on Flight 328 blew apart midflight on Saturday. The U.S. Global Jets ETF climbed 1.4% ahead of the open, putting it on track to open at a one-year high, while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

  • Brazil's Petrobras shares plunge 17% in NY after analysts' downgrades

    Petrobras shares traded in New York plunged nearly 17% in premarket trading on Monday as analysts cut ratings on the stock after far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro moved to replace the state-controlled oil company's market friendly CEO with a retired army general. Credit Suisse, Scotiabank, Bank of America, Bradesco and XP analysts were among those who downgraded their recommendations on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro-based producer is known. XP analysts said investing in Petrobras is no longer defensible after Bolsonaro's sudden decision to replace CEO Roberto Castello Branco.

  • Bitcoin Faces Price Turbulence as Market Liquidity Falls, Says JPMorgan

    With liquidity falling in the bitcoin market, smaller trades can have a relatively large price impact.