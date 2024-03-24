Chin Hin Group Berhad (KLSE:CHINHIN) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Chin Hin Group Berhad (KLSE:CHINHIN) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Chin Hin Group Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = RM72m ÷ (RM3.2b - RM1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Chin Hin Group Berhad has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 9.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Chin Hin Group Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Chin Hin Group Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Chin Hin Group Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Chin Hin Group Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 8.5%, but since then they've fallen to 4.0%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Chin Hin Group Berhad has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 43% of total assets. That could partly explain why the ROCE has dropped. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE. Either way, they're still at a pretty high level, so we'd like to see them fall further if possible.

What We Can Learn From Chin Hin Group Berhad's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Chin Hin Group Berhad. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 1,518% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So should these growth trends continue, we'd be optimistic on the stock going forward.

Chin Hin Group Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

