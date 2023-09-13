Chin Hin Group Property Berhad's (KLSE:CHGP) top owners are public companies with 61% stake, while 16% is held by insiders

Key Insights

Chin Hin Group Property Berhad's significant public companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

Chin Hin Group Berhad owns 59% of the company

16% of Chin Hin Group Property Berhad is held by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (KLSE:CHGP), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are public companies with 61% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And individual insiders on the other hand have a 16% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Chin Hin Group Property Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

Check out our latest analysis for Chin Hin Group Property Berhad

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Chin Hin Group Property Berhad?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Chin Hin Group Property Berhad might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

Chin Hin Group Property Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Chin Hin Group Berhad is the largest shareholder with 59% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. With 6.2% and 3.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Bknt Resources Sdn Bhd and Choo Meng Ong are the second and third largest shareholders.

Story continues

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Chin Hin Group Property Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Chin Hin Group Property Berhad. Insiders have a RM86m stake in this RM528m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Chin Hin Group Property Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 6.8%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 61% of Chin Hin Group Property Berhad stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Chin Hin Group Property Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, backed by strong financial data.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.