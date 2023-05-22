Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:CHINTEK) Stock Has Shown Weakness Lately But Financial Prospects Look Decent: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 4.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. Specifically, we decided to study Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is:

9.9% = RM82m ÷ RM833m (Based on the trailing twelve months to February 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.10 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.9% ROE

On the face of it, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.9%. Having said that, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has shown a modest net income growth of 16% over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 19% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Chin Teck Plantations Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has a low three-year median payout ratio of 21%, meaning that the company retains the remaining 79% of its profits. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business.

Moreover, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 40% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the higher expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that Chin Teck Plantations Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

