Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL) May Have Issues Allocating Its Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Chin Well Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.014 = RM9.8m ÷ (RM752m - RM65m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Chin Well Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 1.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Machinery industry average of 8.2%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chin Well Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Chin Well Holdings Berhad's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Chin Well Holdings Berhad doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 1.4%. And considering revenue has dropped while employing more capital, we'd be cautious. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

What We Can Learn From Chin Well Holdings Berhad's ROCE

From the above analysis, we find it rather worrisome that returns on capital and sales for Chin Well Holdings Berhad have fallen, meanwhile the business is employing more capital than it was five years ago. And long term shareholders have watched their investments stay flat over the last five years. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

