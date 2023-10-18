Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL) Pays A RM0.0071 Dividend In Just Four Days

Readers hoping to buy Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Chin Well Holdings Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 23rd of October will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.0071 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.055 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Chin Well Holdings Berhad stock has a trailing yield of around 4.1% on the current share price of MYR1.34. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Chin Well Holdings Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Chin Well Holdings Berhad paying out a modest 40% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Chin Well Holdings Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 29% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Chin Well Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have dropped 6.1% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Chin Well Holdings Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 8.2% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Chin Well Holdings Berhad? Chin Well Holdings Berhad has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. To summarise, Chin Well Holdings Berhad looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

In light of that, while Chin Well Holdings Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Chin Well Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

