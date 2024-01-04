China’s 10-Year Yield Hits Lowest Since 2020 on Easing Hopes

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese government bond yields fell to the lowest in more than three years as bets on further monetary easing gathered pace following weak economic data.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The yield on the 10-year sovereign note dropped to 2.54% on Thursday, the lowest since April 2020. The rally kicked off late last year amid the central bank’s liquidity support and as major lenders slashed deposit rates three times in 2023. That fueled expectations that Beijing will stick with loose monetary policy in the near future to aid growth.

“The more stable yuan and low inflation have opened the window for PBOC’s easing,” said Samuel Tse, an economist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. in Hong Kong. “A reserve ratio cut is in sight, probably in this quarter.”

China’s government bonds had a volatile few months in late 2023, when the yields first spiked due to concerns over a larger debt issuance before falling thanks to the central bank’s generous cash injections. The outlook for bonds this year is dependent on how aggressively the People’s Bank of China may loosen its policy to support a fragile economic rebound, analysts say.

So far, the nation’s economic recovery remains under pressure from weak demand and a lingering property crisis. A gauge of manufacturing activity slipped deeper into contractionary territory in December while the service measure shrank for a second month.

Economists expect moderate cuts to PBOC interest rates this year and a reduction to the amount of money banks must hold, known as the reserve-requirement ratio.

Global investors boosted their holdings of Chinese bonds by 251 billion yuan ($35 billion) in November, the second most on record.

Story continues

(Updates with economist comment in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.