China 800V High Voltage Platform Market Research Report 2022: OEMs Step up Efforts to Deploy the Self-operated Ultrafast Charging Networks for their High Voltage Platform-based Models

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "800V High Voltage Platform Research Report, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research on 800V high voltage platform: the mass production will commence in 2022

800V high voltage platform-based models are a key deployment of OEMs.

It is hard for a 400V platform to enable >200KW fast charge under current E/E architectures, while the upgrade to the 800V platform allows a much smaller fast charging current at 200KW, making it more likely to achieve >350KW fast charge.

In the case of the same charging power, under the 800V fast-charging architecture the high voltage wiring harness boasts a smaller diameter and costs less, and the battery dissipates less heat, which makes thermal management easier and optimizes the overall cost of the battery.

Already, most OEMs have made aggressive inroads into the 800V high voltage platform since it serves as an efficient solution to the replenishment anxiety.

In 2021, BYD, Geely, Great Wall Motor, Xpeng Motors and Leapmotor among others have announced their 800V high voltage technology deployment plans; Li Auto, NIO and the likes are preparing for related technologies as well. Through the lens of the start of production, major OEMs will roll out their new vehicles based on an 800V solution beyond 2022.

OEMs step up efforts to deploy the self-operated ultrafast charging networks for their high voltage platform-based models

Vehicles equipped with 800V high voltage platforms charge on existing common charging piles that allow just lower-than-expected charging speed and fall short of ultrafast charging in real terms. The onboard 800V high voltage platform therefore cannot exert itself fully without supercharging piles. It grows a trend for 800V vehicle high voltage platform and supercharging pile to be combined.

At present, models based on 800V platforms is in readiness for production, and the deployment of supercharging piles is also progressing steadily. As well as cooperating with operators to deploy charging networks, OEMs also work to build their own. High voltage technology is an important development trend regardless of self-built or cooperative charging networks.

The 800V High Voltage Platform Research Report, 2022 highlights the following:

  • Introduction to 800V high voltage platform and its advantages, vehicle high voltage platform standards, charging pile high voltage platform standards, high voltage platform market size and competitive landscape, etc.

  • 800V high voltage platform's impacts on the upstream industry chain (battery, electric drive, thermal management, etc.), electrical architecture design of the 800V high voltage platform, status quo of the downstream new energy vehicle sector, etc.

  • Development stages of 800V high voltage platform, its availability on vehicles, and its use in charging piles, etc.

  • Merits of SiC applied in 800V high voltage platform, its application at the vehicle end, its application in charging piles, status quo of SiC industry, etc.

  • Deployments of OEMs and suppliers in 800V high voltage technology



Key Topics Covered:

1 800V High Voltage Platform Market
1.1 Introduction to High Voltage Platform
1.2 Advantages of High Voltage Platform
1.3 Standards for High Voltage Platform at the Vehicle End
1.4 Charging Standards at the Charging Pile End
1.5 Market Size and Pattern

2 800V High Voltage Platform Industry Chain
2.1 800V High Voltage Platform Industry Chain Gets Improved
2.2 Impacts of 800V High Voltage Platform on Components
2.3 Impacts of 800V High Voltage on Batteries
2.4 Impacts of 800V High Voltage on Electric Drive
2.5 800V High Voltage Platform Demands More Isolation Chips
2.6 Requirements of 800V High Voltage Platform for Thermal Management
2.7 High Voltage Electrical Architecture Design for Electric Vehicles

3 Application of 800V High Voltage Platform
3.1 Development Stages of 800V High Voltage Platform
3.2 Application of High Voltage Platform in Vehicle
3.3 Application of High Voltage in Charging Piles

4 Trends of SiC Use in 800V High Voltage Platform
4.1 Advantages of SiC Products
4.2 Application of SiC in 800V High Voltage Platform at the Vehicle End
4.3 High Voltage Charging Facilities Promote SiC Use in Charging Piles
4.4 Status Quo of SiC Industry

5 800V High Voltage Platform Solutions of OEMs
5.1 OEMs' Efforts in 800V High Voltage Technology
5.2 Porsche
5.3 Hyundai
5.4 Audi
5.5 Mercedes-Benz
5.6 BYD
5.7 GAC
5.8 Geely ZEEKR
5.9 Great Wall
5.10 Dongfeng Voyah
5.11 BAIC ARCFOX
5.12 Xpeng
5.13 Leapmotor
5.14 Others
5.14.1 Layout of Li Auto in Fast Charging Technology
5.14.2 Polestar 800V High Voltage Platform Deployment

6 800V High Voltage Platform Solutions of Tier1s
6.1 Layout of Tier1s in 800V High Voltage Technology
6.1.1 Layout of Suppliers in High Voltage Components
6.1.2 Technical Layout of Suppliers in 800V High Voltage Battery
6.1.3 Technical Comparison of 800V High Voltage Battery between Major Suppliers
6.1.4 Suppliers Cooperate to Deploy 800V Technology
6.2 Huawei
6.3 Farasis Energy
6.4 Vitesco Technologies
6.5 ZF
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Layout of BorgWarner in 800V Technology
6.6.2 Layout of AVL in 800V Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0aynk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


