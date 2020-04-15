China Trims Funding Costs, Adds Liquidity to Banking System

(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank cut interest rates and injected $14 billion into the financial system, bolstering measures aimed at countering the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The People’s Bank of China offered 100 billion yuan via the one-year medium-term lending facility, cutting the rate to 2.95% from 3.15%. Though there were no loans coming due Wednesday, some 200 billion yuan will mature on Friday. A cut of 50 basis points to banks’ reserve ratio also took effect on Wednesday, unleashing about 200 billion yuan of nearly cost free funding.

China’s 10-year government bond futures pared gains to as little as 0.04% after the announcement, but the advance quickly returned to 0.2%. The onshore yuan remained slightly weaker for the session, trading around 7.0520 per dollar as of 10:40 a.m. while stock indexes were little changed.

“It is a follow-up cut because the PBOC lowered the 7-day reverse repo rate earlier,” said Liu Peiqian, a China economist at Natwest Markets in Singapore. “The move shows the central bank is rather neutral and it doesn’t plan to flood the market.” She added if the PBOC were to withdraw liquidity on Friday, that “might impact market sentiment as the news would come out along with the GDP data, which won’t be good-looking.”

The MLF announcement follows the central bank’s surprise announcement earlier this month that it will cut the interest rate it pays on banks’ excess reserves and reduce the amount of cash that selected lenders need to hold. The two-step reduction will in total free up about 400 billion yuan of liquidity in the financial system.

Also Wednesday, the central bank refrained from injecting liquidity with short-term reverse repurchase agreements for a 10th straight day.

