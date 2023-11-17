Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,529.25
    +6.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,061.00
    +42.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,896.75
    -0.75 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,785.00
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.20
    +0.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,988.70
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0858
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4450
    -0.0900 (-1.98%)
     

  • Vix

    14.32
    +0.14 (+0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2410
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.5730
    -0.1150 (-0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    36,491.44
    -921.36 (-2.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    757.55
    -19.70 (-2.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,410.97
    -75.94 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,443.55
    +19.14 (+0.06%)
     

China to allow road trials of intelligent connected vehicles

Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will allow road trials of some intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) in designated city areas, the industry ministry said on Friday.

The world's largest auto market has set its long-term strategic focus on ICVs in a push to become the leading global player in the still nascent industry.

The trials apply to levels 3 and 4 in China's five categories of autonomous driving, the ministry of industry and information technology said in a website statement.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Advertisement