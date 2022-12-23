China Anthracite Import Research Report 2023: Major Import Sources, Import Analysis 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Anthracite Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In China, anthracite is widely used in the power industry, building materials industry, chemical industry and steel industry, among which, the power industry has the largest demand for anthracite. China's power generation and electricity consumption remain high and are gradually expanding, driving the import of anthracite coal.



In 2021, China imported 9,167,200 tons of anthracite coal, up 18.25% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1,392 million, up 107.71% year-on-year. From January to October 2022, China imported 9,260,700 tons of anthracite coal, up 22.80% year-on-year, with an import value of US$1,966 million, up 91.59% year-on-year.



From 2018-2022, China's anthracite import prices generally show a decreasing trend followed by an increasing trend. According to the publisher's analysis, the average price of China's anthracite imports falls continuously from 2018-2020, from US$124.29 per ton in 2018 to US$86.44 per ton in 2020.



From 2021 to 2022, the average price of China's anthracite imports rose sharply in succession. In 2021, the average price of China's anthracite imports was US$151.85 per ton, an increase of 75.66% y-o-y. From January to October 2022, the average price of China's anthracite imports was US$212.30 per ton, an increase of 56.02% y-o-y.



The sources of China's anthracite coal imports are relatively concentrated. In 2021, China imported anthracite coal from nine countries and regions around the world. According to the publisher's analysis, the Russian Federation, Peru and South Africa are the main sources of China's anthracite coal imports by import volume.

The Russian Federation is China's largest anthracite importer, and in 2021, China imported 8,845,400 tons of Russian anthracite, accounting for 96.49% of total anthracite imports in that year, with an import value of US$1,347 million, accounting for 96.75% of the total import value.



China's anthracite imports are expected to continue to rise in the period 2023-2032.



Topics covered:

Story continues

China's Anthracite Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Anthracite Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Anthracite Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Anthracite Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Anthracite Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Anthracite Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Anthracite Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Anthracite Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Anthracite Import?

Key Topics Covered:



1. 2018-2022 China's Anthracite Import Analysis

1.1. China's Anthracite Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Anthracite Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Anthracite Import Value

1.1.3. China's Anthracite Import Price

1.1.4. Apparent Consumption of Anthracite in China

1.1.5. Import Dependence of Anthracite in China

1.2. Major Import Sources of Anthracite in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value



2. China's Anthracite I Import Analysis, 2018-2022

2.1. China's Anthracite I Import Volume

2.2. China's Anthracite I Import Value

2.3. China's Anthracite I Import Price

2.4. China's Anthracite I Import Dependence

2.5 China's Anthracite I Import Sources

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value



3. 2018-2022 China Anthracite II Import Analysis

3.1. China's Anthracite II Import Volume

3.2. China's Anthracite II Import Value

3.3 China's Anthracite II Import Price

3.4. China's Anthracite II Import Dependence

3.5 China's Anthracite II Import Sources

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value



4. China's Anthracite III Import Analysis 2018-2022

4.1. China's Anthracite III Import Volume

4.2. China's Anthracite III Import Value

4.3. China's Anthracite III Import Price

4.4. China's Anthracite III Import Dependence

4.5 China's Anthracite III Import Sources

4.5.1. By Import Volume

4.5.2. By Import Value



5. 2018-2022 Analysis of China's Major Import Sources of Anthracite

5.1. Russian Federation

5.2. Peru

5.3. South Africa

5.4. Other Import Sources



6. 2023-2032 China's Anthracite Import Outlook

6.1 Factors Affecting China's Anthracite Imports

6.1.1 Favorable Factors

6.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

6.2. China's Anthracite Imports Forecast, 2023-2032

6.2.1. Import Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

6.2.3. Major Import Types of Anthracite Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wnsrxf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



