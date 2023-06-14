China 'anxious and regretful' over Ukraine war, PLA strategist says

China was shocked by the Ukraine war and is worried about the situation as it tries to find a peaceful solution, a People's Liberation Army strategist has said.

Speaking on the sidelines of the recently concluded Shangri-La defence dialogue in Singapore, Lieutenant General He Lei stressed that Beijing had not been expecting the war, which began when Russia invaded its neighbour in February last year.

Lieutenant General He Lei. Photo: Minnie Chan alt=Lieutenant General He Lei. Photo: Minnie Chan>

"China is very anxious and regretful because so far we have not seen the dawn of peace," He told the Post, adding Beijing believes that negotiation is the only solution to end the war.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

He questioned if the United States was for peace or war, adding that Washington's current actions would prolong the conflict.

"I want to ask if the US really wants peace? If you [the US] actually want to be the 'black hand' behind the scene, or are you serious about becoming the friend who brings peace?" he asked.

He's remarks are consistent with comments made by Li Hui, China's special envoy for Eurasian affairs, who said after wrapping up his 12-day tour of Europe last month he had felt it was "rather difficult" to get all parties to sit down at the negotiation table.

He, a former vice-president of the PLA's Academy of Military Sciences who led the Chinese delegation to the Shangri-La Dialogue in 2017 and 2018, denied media reports that Beijing wanted to persuade Ukraine to "give up territory to Moscow as price of peace".

"Our stance is consistent. We insist that all parties' territorial security and sovereignty should be respected. No country can violate the security of another country for its own national security," he said and criticised Nato for using the war to pressure and isolate Russia.

"The US treated Ukraine like cannon fodder in its struggle against Russia, so it would have one less competitor and strategic rival if Moscow loses the war."

Zhou Chenming, a researcher at the Beijing-based Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank, said Beijing was surprised that Ukraine had put up a tough fight especially after it lost Crimea to Russia eight years ago.

"Indeed, China didn't expect the Ukrainians could be so bold to fight against the powerful Russian troops for so long," said Zhou, adding that he expects the war to continue until both sides become exhausted.

Other Chinese defence analysts said He and Li's remarks reflected Beijing's worries over the Ukraine war, which has seen both sides deploying more troops and lethal weapons in recent months.

"China feels anxious because it believes that one of the ultimate goals of the US-led West is not about weakening Russia but containing China, a move to preserve Washington's global hegemony," said Eagle Yin Shuguang, a research fellow of the China Foundation for International and Strategic Studies in Beijing.

"The Ukraine crisis has brought the US and European countries to a level of solidarity that is unprecedented, putting great pressure on China, which now wants to play the role of a key mediator."

Yin said the war was likely to continue for at least another year as Western countries send Kyiv more advanced and powerful weapons.

"Both Russia and Ukrainian militaries have escalated their strikes, with many civilian facilities like power plants and dams now targets," Yin said.

Ni Lexiong, a professor of political science at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said Beijing was worried about what might happen if Russian President Vladimir Putin felt he was being cornered.

"The worst scenario is Putin using a tactical nuclear weapon as the last resort in order to win," Ni said. "Only the victor on the battlefield has bargaining power at the negotiation table - that's always the case in any war."

Zhou also urged Nato to make sure Moscow had a way out. "Don't force Putin into becoming another Adolf Hitler, bearing in mind that the Ukraine war has already flamed the rise of nationalism [in Russia]," Zhou said.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.